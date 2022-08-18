Tile Adhesive Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%: Straits Research
The global tile adhesive market size was valued at USD 1,839.2 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,467.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific has dominated the regional market for tile, and marble adhesive is anticipated to be driven by rising residential and commercial construction projects.
New York, United States, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesives for tiling are used to adhere tiles to walls, floors, swimming pools, etc., which may be made of cement, wood, glass, etc. Primarily, they are composed of cement, epoxy, and polymer. Tile adhesive is a flexible material that does not shrink or crack in response to changes in humidity and temperature. Tile adhesive is used to prevent tiles from breaking and shedding. It is straightforward to use a tile adhesive, as it is available in ready-to-use bags and requires only the addition of water. Additionally, pre-mixed adhesives for tiling are now available on the market. They are also used to prevent or repair water seepage beneath the tiles.
In addition, worker migration and informal sector workers harmed the tile and marble adhesives industry's supply chain and production activities. Due to the lockdown's effect on cash flow, prospective buyers were reluctant to take out loans or pay higher EMIs for new residential and commercial spaces. Closing malls, offices, businesses, gyms, gaming zones, and movie theatres have led to a decline in demand for commercial infrastructure spaces. If World Health Organization (WHO) and government rules for preventing infection and other corrective measures are adhered to, the tile and marble adhesives industry is projected to recover.
Increasing Construction and Renovation Efforts and Demand for Outdoor Entertaining Spaces Drives the Global Market
Adhesives for tiling are used to adhere tiles made of cement, wood, glass, etc., to walls, floors, swimming pools, etc. They are predominantly composed of cement, epoxy, and polymer. The adhesive for tiles is a flexible substance that does not contract or crack in response to changes in humidity and temperature. The application of tile adhesive prevents tiles from cracking and shedding. Tile adhesive is readily available in ready-to-use bags and requires only the addition of water for application. In addition, pre-mixed adhesives for tiling are now commercially available. Additionally, they prevent or repair water seepage beneath the tiles.
In the past decade, outdoor hotels, cafes, play areas, swimming pools, and lounges have exploded in popularity. Typically, these areas are designed with aesthetic appeal in mind. Luxury flooring options include ceramic tiles, stones, and marble. In addition, the hotel and lodging sector is thriving due to the expansion of the tourism sector. The high demand for tiles and marble for developing such areas will drive the tile and marble adhesives market.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 3.46 Billion by 2030
CAGR
7.3% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion )
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Type, Application and End-User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
3M Company ,Henkel AG ,Illinois Tool Works (ITW Plexus) ,Huntsman ,Ashlan ,Sika ,DuPont Automotive ,B. Fuller ,Royal Adhesives ,Uniseal ,Ellsworth Adhesives ,Bickers Klebetechnik GmbH ,wedi GmbH ,1a Bauchemie GmbH ,AB BECHCICKI Sp ,Akzo Nobel Deco GmbH ,Tilemaster Adhesives Ltd ,Building Adhesives Ltd ,Norcros Adhesives ,Hebei Derek Chemical Limited ,Kater Adhesives Industrial Co. Ltd. ,Hebei Yida Cellulose Co. Ltd. ,SHIJIAZHUANG XINWEITE BUILDING MATERIALS CO.LTD. ,Wuhan Boli Chemical Ltd. ,Foshan City Shunde District Chuang Shiji Industrial Co. Ltd. ,Foshan Wgf Building Material Co. Ltd. ,RESTA CO.LTD. ,DAIRIKI CO. LTD. ,WAKODO CO.LTD.
Key Market Opportunities
Rising demand for tile and marble flooring in commercial and corporate
Key Market Drivers
Rising Reconstruction and Renovation Activities to Aid Growth
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific tile and marble adhesive market are anticipated to be driven by an increase in residential and commercial construction projects. China, for example, has approved twenty-six infrastructure projects. Cementitious adhesives are in high demand in developing countries such as India and China.
Europe is likely to experience significant growth in this market due to the presence of many manufacturers. The economy's expansion will be stimulated by an increase in the number of individuals engaged in residential construction and renovation. It is anticipated that growth will be driven by increased spending on residential interiors and exteriors and an increase in disposable income.
Global Tile Adhesive Market: Segmentation
Based on Type
Cementitious
Dispersion
Reaction Resin
Global Ceramic
Based on Application
Wall tile
Floor tile
Ceiling tile
Indoor tiles
Outdoor tiles
Swimming pool tiles
Based on End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Based on Technology
Water-based Adhesives
Solvent-based Adhesives
Hot-melt based Adhesives
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Market News
March 2022 - Bostik has concluded a distribution agreement with DGE for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The deal, valid as of January 2022, includes Born2BondTM engineering adhesives designed for ‘by-the-dot’ bonding applications in selected industries, such as automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO; as well as Bostik’s Industrial Adhesives & Sealants used in the manufacture and assembly of components across a diverse range of industrial sectors.
Feb 2022 - Our parent company, Arkema, finalized on 28 February 2022 the acquisition of Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business, a first-class leader in high-performance adhesives in the United States. This operation marks a significant step in Arkema’s strengthening of its Adhesive Solutions segment and fully aligns with the Group’s strategy to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024.
