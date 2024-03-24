Is It Time To Consider Buying Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)?

Let's talk about the popular Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Genuine Parts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Genuine Parts Worth?

Great news for investors – Genuine Parts is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $208.90, but it is currently trading at US$156 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Genuine Parts’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Genuine Parts?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Genuine Parts' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GPC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GPC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Genuine Parts has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Genuine Parts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

