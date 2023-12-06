Is It Time To Consider Buying WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)?

While WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on WNS (Holdings)’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is WNS (Holdings) Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WNS (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $57.31, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because WNS (Holdings)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from WNS (Holdings)?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for WNS (Holdings), at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WNS’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WNS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

