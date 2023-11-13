Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Outlook

Today is shaping up negative for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Brilliant Earth Group's eight analysts is for revenues of US$483m in 2024, which would reflect a notable 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 34% to US$0.12. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$552m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Brilliant Earth Group's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 29% to US$4.54.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Brilliant Earth Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.7% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Brilliant Earth Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Brilliant Earth Group. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

