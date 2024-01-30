TimkenSteel Corp President & CEO Michael Williams Sells 9,500 Shares

On January 29, 2024, Michael Williams, President & CEO of TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

TimkenSteel Corp is a company that manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing, and precision steel components. It operates primarily in North America.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,106 shares of TimkenSteel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for TimkenSteel Corp indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of TimkenSteel Corp were trading at $21.02, resulting in a market cap of $914.451 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.16, which is above both the industry median of 13.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $21.02 and a GF Value of $19.96, TimkenSteel Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

