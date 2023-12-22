Will Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Tinka Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Tinka Resources last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$8.7m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$10m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of June 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

TSXV:TK Debt to Equity History December 22nd 2023

How Is Tinka Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Tinka Resources didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 93%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Tinka Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Tinka Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Tinka Resources shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$41m, Tinka Resources' CA$10m in cash burn equates to about 24% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Tinka Resources' Cash Burn?

Tinka Resources is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. Summing up, we think the Tinka Resources' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Tinka Resources has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

