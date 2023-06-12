In this in-depth overview, we'll talk about titanium reserves by country and 10 biggest mines in the world. You can skip our detailed anaysis of where is titanium mostly found in the world and insights on the titanium industry and go directly to Titanium Reserves By Country And 5 Biggest Mines In The World.

Titanium has exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and is derived predominantly from the minerals ilmenite (FeTiO3) and rutile (TiO2). The largest known titanium reserves by country of ilmenite ores are situated across a spectrum of regions. China is the largest producer of titanium in the world as it has major reserves of ilmenite ore that account for 30% of the world's titanium reserves.

Major ilmenite sources can be traced to the Panzhihua region in Sichuan province, China, which boasts the world's largest vanadium-titanium magnetite deposit. Another name with the highest titanium mining by country is Australia, which has both ilmenite and rutile reserves.

Norway, with its Tellnes open-pit mine, one of the world's largest hard rock ilmenite mines, also has a top rank amongst countries with the largest titanium reserves. Other substantial ilmenite reserves are present across Canada, Madagascar, India, South Africa, and Vietnam, each contributing to the global titanium industry.

Titanium is the fourth most abundant structural metal that makes up 0.6% of the earth's crust. When it comes to volume, titanium comes after iron, magnesium, and aluminum but remains exotic due to its resource-intensive cost. The global titanium market was valued at $28.59 billion in 2022. This market is projected to expand at a significant rate to reach an estimated size of nearly $52 billion by 2030.

Such growth hints at the increasing demand for this metal from the aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, and construction industries. Titanium's high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature sustainability make it a reliable base metal for a multitude of sectors. Hence, aerospace manufacturing accounts for the largest share of the titanium market. Technological advancements in titanium production, such as the Kroll process, which was inherently resource-intensive, are also set to propel the market's expansion by reducing costs.

Significance Of Ilmenite And Rutile Ore

Ilmenite's chemical composition contains 40% and 65% titanium dioxide (TiO2), the chief constituent of interest in the pigment industry. It’s noteworthy that ilmenite can also be found in hard rock deposits, albeit with less frequency, which further adds to its widespread geographical distribution. Given the global mineral production statistics, ilmenite accounts for 92% of the world's titanium mineral production. However, the purity of titanium dioxide in ilmenite is lower compared to other titanium-bearing minerals like rutile, anatase, and brookite.

For instance, rutile (TiO2) contains 93-96% titanium dioxide content. But since rutile's availability in natural ilmenite deposits is comparatively scarce, it doesn't impact titanium mining by country as much as ilmenite. Although rutile does form via high-temperature metamorphism and metasomatism in certain rock types, these specific geological circumstances aren’t as widespread. Consequently, the primary rutile ore deposits are in Australia, India, and South Africa.

Where Is Titanium Used?

One of the most frequently encountered titanium alloys, Ti6A-4V (consisting of 6% aluminum, 4% vanadium, and 90% titanium), is favored in the medical sphere. It is used in prosthetic devices such as knee replacement implants because of weight and lower modulus. There's a growing preference for using titanium in implants because it holds non-magnetic properties and is safe with MRI machines.

Ti also possesses resistance to cryogenic temperatures and maintains its structural integrity in aerospace applications, where materials are exposed to the chilliness of outer space. Likewise, this strength of titanium is valuable in the energy sector because it can be used in processes requiring low-temperature resilience. Furthermore, the majority of titanium is used as titanium dioxide as a whitener or filler material in the paint industry. The high refractive index, strong UV light absorption, and resistance to discoloration under ultraviolet light make titanium dioxide an ideal ingredient in paints.

Players Of Titanium Mining & Refining

The Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, owned by Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR.L) in Nampula, Mozambique, has one of the largest deposits of titanium minerals in the world. Estimates are that it contains more than 6.3 billion tons of mineral resources, out of which, a significant percentage is of titanium oxides.

Moreover, QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) owned by Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is the major source of titanium dioxide for Madagascar. Its initial capacity was reported to be 750,000 tonnes per year of ilmenite and it continues to be a cornerstone in the country's mineral economy. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) operates in Madagascar, South Africa, Australia, and Canada. Being one of the largest mining companies in the world, with a market cap of $116 billion, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is at the forefront of titanium mining and refining.

Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) is another mining giant that produces titanium and titanium alloys. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) operates worldwide with locations in the US, Europe, and Asia, with 57 locations and 17 countries. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) is known for producing high-strength and commercially produced titanium that's used in the aerospace and architecture sectors.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), which has offices in India, South Africa, and South America is another key player. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has a market cap of $1.92 billion and enterprise value of $4.59 billion. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is headquartered in the US, and its primary product is titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2), that's commonly found in paints, plastics, and paper.

Titanium Reserves By Country And 10 Biggest Mines In The World

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

To identify world titanium reserves and quantify their global distribution, we relied on the USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries report published in the start of 2023 that accounted for the year, 2022. The USGS annually publishes detailed updates on a wide range of mineral commodities and is internationally recognized for its comprehensive databases. We referred to these annual summaries as they stand as the most updated and detailed repositories of world titanium reserves.

Since ilmenite accounts for about 90% of the world's titanium minerals, we explored the USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries from 2023 to rank ilmenite reserves of 10 countries based on their Ilmenite reserves. However, given that some countries also have the capacity to produce titanium from rutile, we mentioned the rutile oxide reserves separately. For countries that don't have rutile reserves, i.e., China, Canada, and Norway, we wrote N/A (not applicable) for their rutile reserves.

Based on our expansive research on where is titanium mostly found in the world, here are the main Titanium Reserves By Country And 10 Biggest Mines In The World:

10. Ukraine

Ilmenite Reserves: 5.9 million metric tons

Rutile Reserves: 2.5 million metric tons

Largest Titanium Mine: United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC)

Ukraine has the 10th largest titanium reserve in the world, with ilmenite and rutile reserves estimated at 5.9 million metric tons and 2.5 million metric tons, respectively. Notably, the United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) is the principal titanium mine in Ukraine that exemplifies the country's contribution to global titanium supply chains.

9. Madagascar

Ilmenite Reserves: 22 million metric tons

Rutile Reserves: 0.52 million metric tons

Largest Titanium Mine: QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM)

Madagascar has a substantial confirmed ilmenite reserve of 22 million metric tons and a rutile reserve of 0.52 million metric tons. The titanium resources in these minerals present the potential for industrial-scale extraction and substantiate the country's crucial role in meeting the world's titanium demand. The biggest mine in Madagascar is QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM), largely owned by Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

8. Mozambique

Ilmenite Reserves: 26 million metric tons

Rutile Reserves: 0.89 million metric tons

Largest Titanium Mine: Moma Titanium Minerals Mine

According to USGS, Mozambique is sitting on approximately 26 million metric tons of ilmenite reserves and 0.89 million metric tons of rutile reserves. Mozambique is also home to one of the largest titanium mines in the world, the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine. This mine has one of the world's largest deposits of titanium minerals, whose 85% mineral deposits are of ilmenite. Furthermore, Mozambique yielded the 2nd highest quantity of ilmenite in 2022, which amounted to 1.2 million metric tons.

7. South Africa

Ilmenite Reserves: 30 million metric tons

Rutile Reserves: 6.5 million metric tons

Largest Titanium Mine: Xolobeni Mine

South Africa's ilmenite reserves total 30 million metric tons, which makes it a big name when it comes to titanium mining by country. Moreover, its rutile reserves stand at 6.5 million metric tons and give SA the opportunity to make titanium for multiple sectors. The Xolobeni mine is the country's primary source of titanium as it has significant deposits of ilmenite, titanium-iron ore, and zircon.

6. Canada

Ilmenite Reserves: 31 million metric tons

Rutile Reserves: N/A

Largest Titanium Mine: The Titan Mine

As of current data, Canada's ilmenite reserves are 31 million metric tons. This wealth of ilmenite crucially situates Canada within the global titanium market. Importantly, The Titan Mine represents Canada's principal source of titanium, as 14.8% of its mineral deposits are of titanium. However, Canada does not have rutile ore reserves and relies solely on its ilmenite deposits for titanium mining, which was 0.47 million metric tons in 2022.

Click to continue reading Titanium Reserves By Country And 5 Biggest Mines In The World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Titanium Reserves By Country And 10 Biggest Mines In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.