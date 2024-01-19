TJX (TJX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $95.50, indicating a +0.79% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 3.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 24.72% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.14 billion, indicating a 11.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $53.95 billion, which would represent changes of +20.58% and +8.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.7.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

