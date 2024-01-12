TJX (TJX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $95.03, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 5.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.11, signifying a 24.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.14 billion, reflecting a 11.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $53.95 billion, which would represent changes of +20.58% and +8.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, TJX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.99 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

