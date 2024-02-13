Tokyo Electron Shares Rise After China Demand Boosts Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Electron Ltd. shares soared to a record high after the company hiked its guidance for the year on the strength of sales to China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Its stock price rose as much as 11% Tuesday morning in Tokyo in the biggest intraday rise in almost four years.

The chipmaking equipment manufacturer projected that operating income for the fiscal year to March will now be ¥445 billion ($3 billion), up 11% from its previous estimate. That beat analyst estimates and came on the back of a December quarter where China accounted for 46.9% of sales. China’s share rose from an already elevated 42.8% for the three months ended September.

“We expect strong demand from China to continue or grow stronger still,” Tokyo Electron Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Toshiki Kawai said on an earnings call last week. China only makes a small percentage of the chips it needs, and Kawai said he expects the country to keep investing aggressively to lower its reliance abroad. “We expect momentum to remain intact through 2025.”

Total revenue for the year is likely to come in at ¥1.83 trillion, it said, compared with an earlier forecast for ¥1.73 trillion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.