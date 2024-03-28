Tokyo Inflation Slows, Backing BOJ Case for Caution on Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer price growth in Tokyo decelerated in March, a development that supports the central bank’s case for remaining cautious as it plots its policy course after conducting Japan’s first rate hike since 2007 earlier this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prices excluding fresh food rose 2.4% in the capital, slowing slightly from 2.5% in February, the ministry of internal affairs said Friday. The reading matched economists’ estimates.

Tokyo’s figures serve as a leading indicator of the national data to be announced April 19.

The consumer inflation data for Japan’s capital come little more than a week after the BOJ closed the door on its negative interest rate while pledging to keep policy settings accommodative for a spell. Even with the deceleration, the data will likely keep market attention focused on potential further rate hikes by the bank, with a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting another rate increase by October.

Adding to the case for such a move is the yen, which weakened Wednesday to a 34-year low versus the dollar, prompting a blast of verbal warnings from government officials intent on putting a floor under the currency.

The weak yen will keep up price pressure stemming from imports. Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that the decision to lift the policy rate was partly driven by concerns that waiting too long might compel authorities to raise rates rapidly.

BOJ Board Member Naoki Tamura Wednesday signaled his desire to gradually keep raising interest rates as the bank further pursues policy normalization, noting that keeping policy easy isn’t inconsistent with another hike. “The continuation of an easy financial environment doesn’t mean there won’t be any more rate hikes at all,” he said.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.