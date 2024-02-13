Insights into the Investment Moves of Value Guru Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) in Q4 2023

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned value investor and Managing Member of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC, has revealed his investment decisions for the fourth quarter of 2023 through the latest 13F filing. With a portfolio exceeding $8 billion, Russo's strategy focuses on companies with robust cash-flow characteristics and high returns on invested capital. His long-only equity investment partnerships, Semper Vic Partners, reflect his commitment to value and price in stock selection.

Tom Russo's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Uber Technologies as a Key New Investment

Summary of New Buys

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio welcomed a new entrant in the fourth quarter:

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) emerged as a significant addition with 3,081,363 shares, representing 1.93% of the portfolio and a total value of $189.72 million.

Key Position Increases

Russo's strategy also included bolstering positions in existing holdings:

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw an additional 3,086 shares, bringing the total to 5,218 shares. This 144.75% increase in share count had a 0.01% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $1,962,180.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was augmented by 200 shares, reaching a total of 22,530. This 0.9% increase in share count amounted to a total value of $3,147,220.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) liquidated his stakes in a couple of companies:

JCDecaux SE (JCDXF): All 10,500 shares were sold, resulting in a 0% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Several holdings saw a reduction in their stake by Russo:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was reduced by 372,525 shares, leading to a 4.6% decrease in shares and a 0.54% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $135.69 during the quarter and has returned 9.79% over the past three months and 4.12% year-to-date.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) was trimmed by 65 shares, resulting in a 2.62% reduction in shares and a 0.38% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $533,852 during the quarter, with returns of 11.73% over the past three months and 9.39% year-to-date.

Story continues

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 82 stocks. The top holdings were 13.37% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A), 11.09% in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), 10.01% in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), 9.03% in Nestle SA (NSRGY), and 6.99% in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF). The investments span across a diverse range of industries, with significant concentrations in Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Industrials, Technology, Energy, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

Tom Russo's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Uber Technologies as a Key New Investment

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

