TOMI Advances SteraMist Disinfection in the Food Safety Industry

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
  • TOMZ
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces that TOMI’s SteraMist disinfection continues to make advancements in the Food Safety Industry.

Earlier this month, TOMI presented its products at the International Association for Food Production Annual Meeting, where renowned food safety, academic, and governmental professionals attended. The Company demonstrated its SteraMist iHP cold plasma technology and how SteraMist preserves the shelf life of produce. A poster summarizing the fourth and latest published paper by the USDA was presented at the meeting, which stated that “H2O2 residues on the surface of tomato fruit decreased rapidly after the treatment.” Disinfecting food while leaving no residue on food is particularly important to maintain the quality and freshness of the product, and we believe that SteraMist, which uses H2O2 solutions, is capable of providing this important advantage.

TOMI has been working with partners to produce additional studies assessing the effectiveness of SteraMist iHP technology in killing commonly found pathogens on surfaces and produce. A recent study was conducted in a large-scale CEA vertical farm (Kalera Inc.) using 7.8% BIT Solution and SteraMist equipment. Molds such as Alternaria (Ulocladium), Aspergillus/Pennicillum, Acremonium++, and Botrytis levels went from high/medium to non-existent/nondetectable showing a dramatic reduction of fungal growth and mold spores after the use of SteraMist disinfection. With a notable efficacy against Alternaria, a species causing 20% yield loss in annual vegetable production, SteraMist is able to reduce the amount of shrinkage and, in turn, reduce labor costs with the ease-of-use and no dwell time or no wiping needed.

“SteraMist partners that conduct these studies and testing, such as the USDA and IESC, are critical to ensure that we develop the optimal solution to protect our food from pathogens and contamination. We believe that the food safety industry is following the same path as life sciences companies for TOMI in terms of thinking and implementing disinfection measures. Multiple studies, trials and requirement were developed before SteraMist was accepted in the life sciences industry,” Elissa (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI, states. “After proven success, SteraMist has set a standard for effective disinfection in the life sciences industry, and we believe that is the same course the food safety industry is taking. In time, we believe SteraMist will become the food safety industry standard for disinfection as well.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®  

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments. 
  
For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated financial performance and operating results, including result for the March quarter in 2022; expected growth in sales and market demand; intent to sell shares by the management; revenue opportunities of CES products and timing of revenue recognition; growth strategies of the company; anticipated manufacturing capability; and trading price of common stock. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com



