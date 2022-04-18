U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.47
    -0.74 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0460
    +0.6070 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,805.95
    +633.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

TOMI Announces CEO Shareholder Letter Discussing Preliminary First Quarter Results, Growth Strategy and Share Registration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOMZ
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

FREDERICK, Md., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, published a letter from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane, to shareholders. The letter is included in its entirety below:


SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

I wanted to take the opportunity to provide some preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 as well as to update you on the progress we are making executing our longer-term growth strategy. Please note that certain preliminary financial information described herein has not been audited and is subject to adjustment based on the Company’s completion of the quarter-end financial close processes.

The company ended the first quarter of 2022 with notable improvements when compared to prior periods in 2021. We were cash flow positive from operations for the first time since the second quarter of 2020 and maintained our working capital position. We expect first quarter sales to grow approximately 11% over what was reported in the first quarter of 2021 and 15% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022 we received approximately $3.5 million in orders, of which we anticipate about $3.2 million will be recognized as revenue in our current calendar year. This strong start of the year bodes well for 2022.

A key driver to our longer-term growth is strengthening demand for our Custom Engineered Systems (CES) from both the life science and hospital sectors. We have secured several new orders for CES that we expect to install and realize revenue in late 2022 and early 2023.

In order to fulfill this demand for our CES, we enhanced our production capabilities with the addition of ARM Enertech Associates who can manufacture our CES in their Pennsylvania facility. Furthermore, our existing manufacturer Planet Innovation has expanded into California providing easier access to our internal technology team and a lower cost in domestic shipment charges. These developments will reduce our overall costs and lead time. We continue to look to expand our team as we head into the second quarter and are optimistic that we will be making some key additions to our east and west coast sales teams.

As disclosed previously in our Form 8-K, Nasdaq notified the Company that it did not meet the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Requirement”). We do not believe that the current trading price of our common stock reflects accurately the value of the Company given our historical and anticipated financial performance.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company’s Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 6 months or approximately 180 calendar days, or until October 11, 2022 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the closing bid price for the Common Stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second 180-calendar-day compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company the Common Stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

A few shareholders have expressed concern about the recent registration of shares of common stock subject to certain warrants. The company registered all warrant shares on an equitable basis, including both the investor warrants and executive warrants. The registration of warrant shares is an ordinary course transaction and there is no present intent by management to sell any shares.

Respectfully yours,

Dr. Halden Shane
Chief Executive Officer

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated financial performance and operating results, including result for the March quarter in 2022; expected growth in sales and market demand; intent to sell shares by the management; revenue opportunities of CES products and timing of revenue recognition; growth strategies of the company; anticipated manufacturing capability; and trading price of common stock. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law..

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) took it on the chin Monday, suffering a nearly 7% decline in value. Barclays prognosticator Gena Wang didn't exactly get BioCryst's week off to an encouraging start. Monday morning, she downgraded her recommendation on the stock to equalweight (read: neutral) from the previous overweight (buy).

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Once Again Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling again in midday trading Monday with shares of the movie theater chain down 5.4% at 12:27 p.m. ET. The downturn comes despite CEO Adam ...

  • Don't Feel Too at Home in CASA, Despite Verizon Deal

    Casa Systems gapped higher after word hit that Verizon was investing about $40 million in the company's common stock. But the technical picture gives some caution.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Clover Health Investments...