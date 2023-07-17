Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)?

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at AZZ’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is AZZ Worth?

Great news for investors – AZZ is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $62.28, but it is currently trading at US$43.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, AZZ’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of AZZ look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, AZZ's earnings are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AZZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AZZ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AZZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for AZZ (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

