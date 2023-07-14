Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Petco Health and Wellness Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Petco Health and Wellness Company Worth?

Petco Health and Wellness Company appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Petco Health and Wellness Company’s ratio of 38.5x is above its peer average of 10.38x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Petco Health and Wellness Company’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Petco Health and Wellness Company generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Petco Health and Wellness Company's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WOOF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe WOOF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WOOF for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WOOF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Petco Health and Wellness Company at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Petco Health and Wellness Company (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

