Is It Too Late To Consider Buying TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine TTM Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is TTM Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, TTM Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 8.13% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TTM Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.84, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because TTM Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from TTM Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of TTM Technologies, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TTMI seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TTMI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on TTMI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for TTM Technologies (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in TTM Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

