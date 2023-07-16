In this article, we’ll discuss the top 10 AI tools cooler than ChatGPT. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growth of AI tools, companies investing in AI technology, and the emerging trends of AI and go directly to the Top 5 AI Tools Cooler Than ChatGPT.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is experiencing a surge in popularity and attention. With applications like ChatGPT, AI is showcasing remarkable power and capabilities.

The promise of AI lies in its ability to enhance productivity and alleviate the burden of mundane tasks. Tech companies emphasize this point, highlighting how AI can make individuals more productive by eliminating the need for repetitive and time-consuming work.

"We believe this next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth”. Said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

By delegating routine responsibilities to AI, individuals are freed to focus on more creative and fulfilling endeavors, rediscovering the joy of creation. With AI as a productivity-boosting ally, the possibilities for personal and professional advancement are vast.

AI's impact on the global economy is far-reaching, exemplified by its transformative influence on diverse industries. Wimbledon, renowned as the world's oldest tennis tournament, demonstrates the potential of AI in enhancing productivity and efficiency. By leveraging AI tools developed by IBM, Wimbledon's editorial team is able to save numerous hours by automating the generation of match highlight reels.

With AI's assistance, tournament organizers can achieve more with the same workforce, unlocking new possibilities for content creation and streamlining operations. This example highlights how AI's integration into traditional processes can revolutionize industries, drive cost savings, and augment the capabilities of human workers.

The proliferation of AI technologies brings forth a multitude of possibilities, but it also raises concerns regarding unintended consequences. The sheer number of new AI options entering the market can be overwhelming, leading to questions about whether these innovations will meet expectations or result in unintended outcomes. For instance, there are worries about AI enabling cheating or rendering certain job roles obsolete. These concerns highlight the need for careful consideration and ethical frameworks to guide the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.

In response to the rapid advancement of AI, countries like China are taking proactive measures to regulate its use and even some countries have banned ChatGPT. China has taken a leading position in this regard by publishing new rules specifically targeting generative AI, the technology behind popular services like ChatGPT. The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's primary internet watchdog, recently announced updated guidelines to manage this rapidly growing industry, set to go into effect on August 15.

Amidst the advancements in AI and the increasing popularity of ChatGPT, you might wonder if there is a better AI than ChatGPT? or if there are any tools like ChatGPT? The answer is in the affirmative. Tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) are actively participating in this race by developing their own versions of AI chatbots.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Cloud, for instance, has introduced Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model that serves a ChatGPT-like interface for all its business applications. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s other applications include the DingTalk workplace communications app and the Tmall Genie personal assistant speaker.

Similarly, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), a prominent Chinese tech giant known for its search engine and map services, unveiled "Ernie" (Enhanced Representation of Knowledge Integration) as its answer to ChatGPT and GPT4. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)'s founder, Robin Li, showcased Ernie's remarkable capabilities in a prerecorded video presentation, highlighting its ability to comprehend human intentions and deliver responses approaching human-level understanding.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has also made significant strides in the field of AI by introducing ChatRhino, a large language model designed for enterprise use. Initially deployed within JD.com's e-commerce, logistics, and marketing units, ChatRhino signifies JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)'s dedication to harnessing AI's potential for optimizing various aspects of its operations.

Now if you want to explore more AI tools cooler than ChatGPT then read on and explore our list of top 10 AI tools cooler than ChatGPT.

Top 10 AI Tools Cooler Than ChatGPT

Our Methodology

For our list of AI tools cooler than ChatGPT, we conducted extensive research and considered various factors such as performance, versatility, innovation, user-friendliness, integration, and industry impact. AI tools were carefully identified and evaluated based on performance metrics and unique features. Industry relevance and future potential were taken into account to assess their long-term value. Each tool was then ranked on a scale of 1 to 5, with higher scores given to those demonstrating greater potential, versatility, and innovation.

Here is the list of the Best AI tools cooler than ChatGPT.

10. Stable Diffusion 2

Average Score: 3

If you're seeking an AI tool that delivers realistic images/graphics, then Stable Diffusion 2 is the cooler choice for you. Similar to DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion 2 has the remarkable ability to generate incredible AI-generated images. However, it distinguishes itself by defaulting towards producing more realistic visuals, while DALL-E 2 leans towards abstraction.

Though slightly less user-friendly, Stable Diffusion 2 offers a wide range of options to enhance your creative process. You can select from various styles such as Enhance, Anime, Photographic, Digital Art, Comic Book, Fantasy Art, Analog Film, or Neon Punk. It also provides separate prompt boxes for regular prompts and negative prompts, allowing you to specify elements you want to avoid in your images.

Moreover, the advanced options let you fine-tune the prompt strength, number of generation steps, model selection, and even the seed used for generating images. With its advanced customization features, Stable Diffusion 2 empowers you to explore the nuances of AI-generated imagery to a greater extent.

9. Dall-E 2

Average Score: 3.5

Have you ever yearned for an AI tool that could bring your visual ideas to life? DALL-E 2 is precisely what you've been looking for. In contrast to ChatGPT, which focuses on text-based interactions, DALL-E 2 is an exceptional image generation AI tool cooler than ChatGPT. With DALL-E 2, you can explore the realm of visual creativity by simply providing a text prompt. Whether it's imagining "an oil painting of a cat in a police uniform on the moon" or any other imaginative concept, DALL-E 2 utilizes deep learning to generate stunning images that align with your ideas. This extraordinary ability to bridge the gap between words and visuals makes DALL-E 2 a remarkably cool AI tool for unleashing your artistic vision.

8. Lumen5

Average Score: 3.8

Introducing Lumen5, the ultimate AI tool for aspiring video editors. With Lumen5, you can dive into the world of video creation without the need for extensive editing skills. This web-based AI tool offers a user-friendly interface that makes customization effortless even for non-technical individuals. Lumen5 harnesses the power of AI to empower users to easily create educational, marketing, or business video content. Its simple drag-and-drop interface allows you to seamlessly craft engaging videos without the need for actual video editing. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned creator, Lumen5 is the cool AI tool that will guide you on your video editing journey.

7. Gen-1

Average Score: 4.2

Gen-1 is a revolutionary tool that allows you to transform existing videos based on text, images, or videos as inputs. This remarkable AI technology operates similarly to a style transfer tool, but with a unique twist. It generates entirely new videos as output rather than applying filters.

With Gen-1, you can take a video, such as someone cycling in the park, and apply different aesthetics or themes to it. Want to give it the appearance of a watercolor painting or a charcoal sketch? Gen-1 makes it possible. What sets Gen-1 apart from other text-to-video models is its exceptional ability to deliver high-quality results by transforming pre-existing footage. Novice users will appreciate its user-friendly interface, while experienced users can take advantage of advanced options to fine-tune their creations or experiment with more extreme settings. Gen-1 empowers users to unleash their creativity and breathe new life into videos, offering endless possibilities for visual expression.

6. Legal Robot

Average Score: 4.3

Legal Robot is a game-changing platform that leverages machine learning, particularly deep learning, to comprehend legal language. Legal Robot analyzes contracts and performs various valuable functions. It distinguishes between boilerplate and custom language, assesses language complexity and readability, and identifies the rights, responsibilities, and terms outlined in an agreement.

What sets Legal Robot apart is its ability to present this information in an engaging and easily understandable manner, eliminating the traditional complexities of legal jargon. Through Legal Robot, you can explore contracts with a higher level of interest and comprehension. You can quickly interpret contract components, quantify risks, and identify and address any defects. As a result, people gain greater confidence in understanding and signing contracts, enabling them to make informed decisions with clarity and peace of mind. Legal Robot empowers users to navigate the intricacies of legal language effortlessly, promoting transparency and trust in contractual agreements.

