In this article we will look at the top 10 publicly traded consulting firms by revenue.

Consulting firms are responsible for a number of services to clients in various industries which include operations, marketing, strategy, and technologies. Digitization has been an integral factor in increasing the demand of consulting firms. Strong digital strategies lie at the heart of successful business operations and consulting firms ensure that their clients develop and implement said strategies effectively. Consulting firms offer expert consultation to their clients and emerging businesses may benefit the most from such services in order to ensure they are set-up smoothly.

Consulting Service Industry and Latest Market Trends

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the consulting services market is expected to be valued at $308.57 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96% during 2023-2028, propelling the market to reach $411.48 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Healthcare consulting services have witnessed the highest growth rate due to an increase in demand for business knowledge related to the field. The development and modernization of healthcare and the amalgamation of computerized equipment have led to a demand for guidance towards these healthcare facilities. This has led to a reliance on healthcare legal consulting to ensure compliance with treatment contracts, day to day operations and management. Even market vendors supplying equipment to healthcare services are partnering with consulting firms to increase their service proficiency.

The United States and Canada hold the largest market shares in the consulting services market. US-based companies are also spearheading technological advancements across various industries, therefore fueling the demand for consultancy agencies that are experts in the technology sector. Moreover, Canadian companies are also increasingly adopting digitization, thus creating a reliance on consulting firms to guide them in the right direction for maximum profit. Consulting firms can help companies identify any inefficiencies in the company's operations and propose ways to reduce costs and increase productivity. Technology consulting services across Canada have seen exponential growth and will continue to do so with impending technological advancements.

Major Players in the Consulting Services Industry

Consulting firms continue to expand as they reach new heights. On October 11, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced that it has acquired The Storytellers, a management consultancy firm that helps organizations expedite transformational changes and enhance their overall performance. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed however it is clear that the acquisition will certainly enhance Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) services. The Storytellers is the latest acquisition made by Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) since it last acquired YSC Consulting in 2022. The Storytellers combine their proficiency in storytelling with creative communications, immersive digital and live event productions, facilitation and skills building, to help their clients create and deliver an enthralling narrative that captivates their clients. This ensures that the joint expertise of both these companies will help their clients create action-oriented narratives for their business models.

The modernisation of technologies has increased reliance on consulting firms to help create platforms that make it easier for clients to explore their data. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is a multinational information and technology services consulting company. On October 17, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its global strategic go-to-market partnership with Vianai Systems. Vianai Systems, Inc. is a human-centered Al platform provider that aims to introduce Al systems to various industries. The partnership will combine Vianai’s hila Enterprise platform and Cognizant’s Neuro Al to create one unified interface that maximizes predictive, Al-backed decision making. The platform provided by Vianai Systems would allow clients to access their structured or unstructured data swiftly by the use of large language models. This means that clients would benefit from generative Al that would allow them to ‘speak’ to their system of records. The alliance of these two is expected to widen both companies' customer bases.

Services provided by consulting firms may be increasingly valuable in times of economic and social instability. Marsh and McLennan is a global professional services consulting firm. On October 2, Marsh and McLennan (NYSE:MMC) said the government of Ukraine launched the company's war-risk data platform. The aim of the platform is to collect data of war-related incidents, frequency of attacks, and the assets targeted. The insights and calculations of the possible risks or benefits are the foundation of any investments that may be brought in by various companies around the globe. In this way investors, insurance companies and the government are kept up-to-date about areas that need new development or investments.

On October 24, Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) announced it will hold the Gartner IT Infrastructures, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 in Nevada from December 5 to December 7. The aim of this conference is to bring together technology leaders and brainstorm top trends and best practices. A wide range of topics such as engineering platforms, edge computing, cybersecurity, leadership, cost and value optimization, and cloud computing will be discussed. 60 Gartner experts will bring forward 178 research based sessions on the aforementioned topics.

As companies and governments around the globe continue to rely on consulting firms for reliable investment advice and efficient service, the global consulting services market is expected to experience healthy growth. Let’s take a look at the biggest consultancy services firms by revenue.

Top 10 Publicly Traded Consulting Firms by Revenue

Methodology

To rank the top 10 publicly traded consulting firms by revenue, we first sifted through consulting companies on the Finviz Stock screener and consulted industry reports to find the major players in the consulting industry. We identified 20 companies and sourced their trailing twelve-month revenue from Ycharts. We have listed the top 10 publicly traded consulting firms by revenue below in ascending order of the aforementioned metric.

10. FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30: $3.22 Billion

First up on our list of the top 10 publicly traded consulting firms by revenue is FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN). The company is based in Washington, US, and was founded in 1982. FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) offers services such as corporate finance, corporate restructuring, economic and litigation consulting. It is one of the largest financial consulting firms in the world, with a client base in 31 countries. The company has a trailing twelve month revenue of $3.22 billion, as of June 30, 2023.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX) are some of the top companies in the global consulting services industry.

9. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30: $3.74 Billion

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a global information and insights company that provides consumer credit reporting services. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a number of subsidiaries, such as TransUnion CIBIL and TransUnion Canada, that offer the same set of services. Its customer services expand to over 65,000 businesses across the globe. As of June 30, 2023, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.74 billion.

8. Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30: $5.062 Billion

Third on our list of the top 10 publicly traded consulting firms by revenue is Equifax (NYSE:EFX). It offers credit monitoring and fraud prevention services to their clients. It is a US-based multinational consumer credit reporting agency and is among the top three in the world. The company has investments and a client base in over 24 countries across the US, Europe and East Asia. It has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $5.06 billion, as of June 30, 2023.

7. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30: $5.74 Billion

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is a US-based consulting and technological research firm. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has a number of notable subsidiaries such as Capterra and Software Advice. The company has clients in over 100 countries and across 12,000 organizations. As of June 30, 2023, it has a twelve-month revenue of $5.74 billion.

6. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30: $9.66 Billion

Ranking sixth on our list of the top 10 consulting firms by revenue, Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is a US-based military and government contractor which primarily focuses on intelligence. The company’s main aim is to offer consulting services to public and private sector institutions. As of June 30, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $9.66 billion.

