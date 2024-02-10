In this article, we discuss the top 11 CRISPR stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our discussion of the gene editing industry, head directly to Top 5 CRISPR Stocks To Invest In.

Genome editing refers to a set of technologies enabling scientists to modify an organism's DNA by adding, removing, or altering genetic material at specific locations in the genome, as defined by MedlinePlus. One prominent method is CRISPR-Cas9, derived from bacteria's natural immune defense system against viruses. In this system, bacteria create CRISPR arrays by incorporating small pieces of viral DNA. If the viruses return, the bacteria use RNA segments from the CRISPR arrays to recognize and bind to specific regions of the viral DNA. The enzyme Cas9 then cuts the DNA, disabling the virus. CRISPR-Cas9 stands out for its speed, cost-effectiveness, accuracy, and efficiency compared to other genome editing methods.

CRISPR has broad medical applications. For example, Swedish researchers utilized CRISPR-Cas9 to edit the rs10071329 genetic variant in human brown adipocytes, transforming it from A/A to G/G. This alteration increased PPARGC1B levels, resulting in elevated triglyceride accumulation, enhanced mitochondrial gene expression, improved mitochondrial respiration, and a heightened lipolysis response to norepinephrine. These findings suggest the potential of PPARGC1B genetic variants as therapeutic targets for precision medicine in obesity. Meanwhile, Chinese researchers demonstrated prime editing using CRISPR-Cas12a and circular RNAs in human cells. They developed circular RNA-mediated prime editor (CPE) systems targeting T-rich areas, enabling potential multiplex editing with efficiencies reaching up to 40.75% in human cells.

The valuation of the global CRISPR Cas9 market was $2480.95 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.05% through the forecast period, reaching $14395.61 million by 2028. Cell and gene therapies show potential for treating or curing certain cancers and rare diseases, though they are among the most expensive treatments globally, with some costing between $400,000 and $2 million per dose. Despite the high costs, the Cell and gene therapies market is anticipated to nearly quadruple over the next three years, increasing from $5.3 billion in 2022 to an estimated $19.9 billion by 2027.

2023 marked a significant breakthrough for cell and gene therapies, with seven FDA approvals in the US and one in the European Union. The global landscape includes over 2,000 ongoing clinical trials, with approximately 10% in Phase III, suggesting that around 75 therapies could be approved well before 2030. Projections for 2024 estimate approximately 17 approvals in the US and EU combined. Presently, there are 33 approved cell and gene therapy products listed on the FDA's website, with seven of them gaining approval in 2023. These include treatments for sickle cell disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, wounds in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) patients, severe hemophilia A, neutrophil recovery, and type 1 diabetes using innovative cellular and gene-based approaches. In 2024, experts expect the initial approval of adoptive cell therapy for solid tumors and the first approval of an allogeneic T-cell therapy in the United States.

To benefit from the growth potential in the gene editing market, some of the stocks to invest in include Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Our Methodology

We chose the top gene editing stocks based on overall hedge fund sentiment toward each stock. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 910 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders in each firm. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here).

Top 11 CRISPR Stocks To Invest In

Top CRISPR Stocks To Invest In

11. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on developing precision genetic medicines for serious diseases. On January 29, JP Morgan raised its rating on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Overweight, attributing the upgrade to the promising outlook for its BEAM-302 treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The investment bank anticipates AATD to become a significant focus in therapeutics in 2024, with BEAM-302 considered a standout gene therapy candidate, demonstrating exceptional disease-modifying potential for a broad range of patients. According to JP Morgan, AATD represents a commercial opportunity estimated at around $12 billion.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 17 hedge funds were bullish on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM), compared to 20 funds in the prior quarter. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 8.7 million shares worth $211.25 million.

Like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is one of the best CRISPR stocks to buy.

Here is what Baron Health Care Fund has to say about Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

“Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a novel technology called base editing, which allows for individual base pairs (the letters of DNA) to be modified. Shares fell along with other biotechnology stocks driven by a sudden rise in treasury yields. Early stage biotechnology stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rates because their cash flows are further in the future. We believe we are entering into a phase of significant advancement for the gene editing field that will eventually lead to curative therapies, and we think Beam has a unique platform technology.”

10. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is a clinical-stage genome editing company, with a focus on developing transformative genomic medicines for various serious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary CRISPR-based gene editing platform, the company is advancing EDIT-101 in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. It is one of the best gene editing stocks to invest in.

On December 13, Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced a licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The agreement grants Vertex a non-exclusive license for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Cas9 gene editing technology, specifically targeting certain blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. This technology is used in the development of ex vivo gene editing medicines, including the recently approved Casgevy therapy. As a result of this deal, Editas expects to extend its cash runway into 2026.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 21 hedge funds were bullish on Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), compared to 26 funds in the prior quarter.

9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a gene editing company that uses its CRISPR/Cas9 platform to develop gene-based medicines. The company's technology enables precise changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a diverse therapeutic program portfolio, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. It is one of the best gene editing stocks to invest in.

On November 6, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.41, beating market estimates by $0.57. As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to $1,739.8 million, reflecting a decrease of $128.6 million from the $1,868.4 million reported on December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily attributed to operating expenses but partially offset by payments received from Vertex, associated with a non-exclusive license agreement, along with interest income.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with 7.16 million shares worth over $325 million.

8. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics. Established in 2014, the company is dedicated to developing novel genomic medicines using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is one of the best gene editing stocks to invest in.

On November 14, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) announced that its drug candidate NTLA-2002, designed for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, has been granted orphan drug designation by the EU. NTLA-2002 is an investigational therapy utilizing in-vivo CRISPR technology, targeting the reduction of swelling attacks in individuals with hereditary angioedema.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 27 hedge funds were bullish on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), compared to 29 funds in the preceding quarter. David Kroin’s Deep Track Capital is a prominent stakeholder of the company, with a position worth $63.2 million.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed its stance on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

“Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genome editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics. The company’s stock soared after announcing positive interim data from an ongoing phase 1 clinical study of its in vivo gene editing candidate, which is being developed as a single-dose treatment for hereditary transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. This specific form of therapy would be the first of its kind resulting in the precision editing of a gene in a target tissue in the human body.”

7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing systems to address genetically complex issues. Their products include sequencing systems, consumables like single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells, and reagent kits for specific workflows. It is one of the best gene editing stocks to buy.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has created an enrichment method for focused SMRT Sequencing on the PacBio Sequel System, utilizing the CRISPR-Cas9 system, eliminating the need for PCR amplification. This approach, combined with the long reads, high consensus accuracy, and even coverage of SMRT Sequencing, enables the sequencing of genomic regions, including those with difficult sequence contexts that are not accessible with alternative technologies.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, Thomas Steyer’s Farallon Capital is a prominent stakeholder of the company, with 10.2 million shares worth $85.3 million. Overall, 31 hedge funds were bullish on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Jackson Square Partners made the following comment about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB): emerging player in genomic sequencing with its highly differentiated long-read technology; poised to unlock a multi-year share shift towards long-read sequencing as new products dramatically improve throughput and cost to competitively advantaged levels.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. On February 22, 2023, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that it is venturing into gene editing by partnering with Life Edit Therapeutics, a subsidiary of ElevateBio. The collaboration aims to develop potentially permanent treatments for rare genetic diseases utilizing CRISPR technologies. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will fund preclinical research studies, leveraging Life Edit's precise gene-editing tools, which are based on CRISPR technology. This initiative seeks to establish a gene editing franchise, utilizing technologies similar to those employed in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 37 hedge funds were long Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), compared to 40 funds in the prior quarter. ARK Investment Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 29.8 million shares worth $249 million.

Like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is one of the best gene editing stocks. It is ranked 6th on our list.

Baron Health Care Fund made the following comment about Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a leader in the emerging field of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and was one of the three main producers of the COVID vaccine. Shares fell during the quarter. We believe as COVID shifts away from pandemic status and becomes an increasingly commercial market (rather than government funded), there is increasing investor uncertainty around what a booster market could look like, which is pressuring shares. Looking beyond COVID, we think Moderna has the potential to disrupt the biopharmaceutical industry, from infectious disease vaccines to oncology, and we remain shareholders.”

