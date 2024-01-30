In this article, we will be discussing the top 15 best-selling cancer drugs. If you are not interested in reading about the global cancer treatment market, head straight to the Top 5 Best Selling Cancer Drugs.

Revolutionizing Oncology: The Pivotal Role of Immunotherapy in Transforming Cancer Treatment

In the ever-evolving landscape of oncology, the development and success of cancer drugs play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes and transforming how we approach cancer treatment. From immunotherapies to targeted therapies, these drugs represent a testament to the relentless efforts of researchers and pharmaceutical companies in advancing the field of oncology and providing hope to countless individuals affected by cancer worldwide.

Monoclonal antibodies dominate the market, displaying efficacy in diverse applications and pioneering advancements in targeted therapeutics. North America is a frontrunner in the market, fueled by robust research infrastructure and extensive investments in biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 674 billion by 2032, growing at 13.8% annually, propelled by factors such as rising global cancer prevalence and continuous technological advancements driving market growth.

Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical industry maintains an unwavering commitment to discovering medicines for cancer patients, investing over $50 billion annually in oncology research and development. Immuno-oncology (IO) emerges as a primary driver of the industry pipeline, absorbing more than 40 percent of the annual R&D investment in oncology. This significant commitment underscores the industry's dedication to harnessing the potential of immunotherapies in reshaping cancer treatment paradigms and improving patient outcomes.

Comprehensive Overview of the Global Oncology Landscape: Market Growth, Trends, and Breast Cancer Dynamics

The global oncology drugs market is witnessing substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding in the coming years, as indicated by key trends, projections, and pertinent financial statistics. Anticipated to grow by 13.80% from 2024 to 2028, the worldwide oncology drugs market is set to reach a market volume of US$359.10 billion in 2028. The market size, valued at USD 138.41 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to approximately USD 401.31 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.43% from 2023 to 2032, per Precedence Research. On the other hand, Fortune Business Insights has a different take. It sees the oncology market's expansion from USD 205.52 billion in 2023 to USD 484.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Several factors drive the growth of the global oncology drugs market, including the rising prevalence of various cancer types, urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and an extended post-reproductive lifespan. Developed infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to market growth. The United States has experienced a notable 29% decline in cancer deaths since 1991, attributed primarily to the increased adoption of cancer drugs. In contrast, Europe emerges as an opportunistic market, witnessing growth in cancer cases and deaths.

Prominent players leading the global oncology drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In Q3 2023, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) reported strong financials, with net sales of $11,782 million and an operating income of $1,762 million. Dedicated to innovation, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) invests in R&D for targeted therapies and precision medicine, addressing unmet needs in oncology. The company emphasizes patient access through initiatives like AAA PatientCONNECT, ensuring widespread availability of its oncology treatments.

The Scourge of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer has also emerged as a significant global public health concern, constituting 11.7% of all cancer cases globally. In 2020, 2.3 million new cases and 685,000 deaths due to breast cancer were reported worldwide. Global cancer statistics underscore significant disparities in breast cancer incidence and death rates among countries, with transitioning countries exhibiting an 88% higher incidence rate.

Recognizing the growing burden, the WHO has launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, targeting a 2.5% annual reduction in deaths between 2020 and 2040 through early detection, timely diagnoses, and proper management. Driven by increasing incidence and treatment advancements, the market size for breast cancer therapeutics is projected to rise from $26.7 billion in 2022 to $54.7 billion in 2032.

Key players in this market include Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Notable recent developments of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) include FDA approval for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus chemoradiotherapy in treating Stage III-IVA cervical cancer. Merck & Cp., (NYSE:MRK) is actively engaged in advancing cancer research, demonstrated by its innovative oncology portfolio showcased at the ESMO Congress 2023. Additionally, the company has initiated a late-stage trial for an experimental personalized mRNA cancer treatment in collaboration with Moderna.

Advances in medical treatment contribute to a positive outlook for breast cancer survivorship, projected to increase by 24% by 2032, totaling 22.5 million individuals. The financial cost associated with cancer is escalating, with projections indicating a 34% increase in cancer-attributable expenses for medical services and prescription drugs, rising from $183 billion in 2015 to $246 billion by 2030, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Top 15 Best-Selling Cancer Drugs

A scientist in a lab researching the biology of a cancer cell.

Our Methodology

In our methodology, we comprehensively assessed the top-selling cancer drugs for the years 2021 and 2022. The selection process involved a consensus approach, utilizing information from reputable sources such as Fierce Pharma, Pharma State, and Statista. By identifying the most frequently mentioned drugs across these sources, we determined the top 15 best-selling drugs. Subsequently, we researched and compiled the total sales data for each drug in both 2021 and 2022, summing up the sales figures for the two years. The final step involved ranking these drugs in ascending order based on their total sales, providing a clear understanding of their market performance.

Here is our list for the Top 15 Best-Selling Cancer Drugs.

15. Gleevec

Total Sales: 1.76 billion

Imatinib, marketed as Gleevec, revolutionized the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) since its US approval in 2001 and it stands among the best selling cancer drugs. Despite its success, the drug's global sales in 2015 reached US$4.66 billion, with $2.5 billion from the US alone. Gleevec's list price exceeded $120,000 yearly at the time of generic entry, impacting patients' financial well-being. The generic version, priced at $47 per month, offered a more affordable alternative. However, concerns persist due to the rising annual cost of Gleevec, exceeding $140,000, leading to financial challenges and raising questions about healthcare justice and drug pricing.

14. Xgeva

Total Sales: 2.8 billion

Xgeva (denosumab), a significant bone drug in cancer treatment, experienced an 11% year-over-year sales decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily attributed to a 4% decline in volume and adverse changes in estimated net selling price, as reported in Amgen's financial report. Xgeva has been studied for preventing skeletal-related events in advanced malignancies involving bones. Amgen's research suggests non-inferiority to zoledronic acid in delaying the time to the first skeletal-related event in multiple myeloma patients. However, a pooled analysis indicated an increased rate of new primary malignancies in patients treated with Xgeva.

13. Alimta

Total Sales: 4.3 billion

Alimta, also known as pemetrexed, is a chemotherapy drug utilized in the treatment of specific cancers, including pleural mesothelioma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Operating by impeding the production and repair of DNA in cancer cells, Alimta effectively slows or halts their growth and multiplication. Administered intravenously, it is often combined with other cancer drugs like cisplatin, carboplatin, or pembrolizumab. The recommended dosage for Alimta is 500 mg/m2 of body surface area for treating NSCLC and unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.

12. Herceptin

Total Sales: 5.2 billion

Herceptin (trastuzumab), a top-selling cancer drug for HER2-positive breast cancer, gained cost savings and improved patient convenience with a subcutaneous formulation in 2013. The net monetary value of trastuzumab, excluding drug cost, reached 13,714 million SEK, with a substantial share retained by the innovator. Economic evaluations confirmed the cost-effectiveness of trastuzumab in combination with pertuzumab and chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer over a 5-year horizon, featuring reasonable incremental cost-effectiveness ratios (ICERs).

11. Rituxan

Total Sales: 5.4 billion

Rituxan (rituximab), a widely employed cancer drug categorized as antibody therapy, is prescribed for diverse conditions, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and pemphigus vulgaris (PV). By targeting the CD20 protein on specific blood cells, Rituxan is versatile in its application, used in the treatment of NHL alone or with other chemotherapy medicines, CLL, RA, GPA, MPA, and PV. Its mechanism involves attaching to CD20, which is believed to work in various ways to locate and combat cancer cells at their origin.

10. Avastin

Total Sales: 5.6 billion

Avastin (bevacizumab), one of the top best-selling cancer drugs, treats various cancers, including colorectal, lung, glioblastoma, ovarian, fallopian tube, and cervical cancers. With global sales of USD 2.3 billion in 2022, it experienced a 31% decline from 2019 to 2022. A budget impact analysis in Spain suggested €9500 potential savings per treated patient-year with bevacizumab biosimilars. Avastin's cost varies based on factors like insurance coverage, emphasizing the importance of exploring financial and insurance assistance options. Cost-effectiveness studies of bevacizumab plus chemotherapy for certain cancers revealed incremental cost-effectiveness ratios (ICERs) of $18,288 USD and $14,691 USD under different scenarios.

9. Tecentric

Total Sales: 7.8 billion

Tecentric, a revolutionary cancer drug primarily used for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has garnered widespread attention for its efficacy in extending patients' lives and stands as one of the best-selling drugs of all time. Administered intravenously, it targets specific proteins within cancer cells, inhibiting their growth. Clinical trials affirm its success in improving overall survival with manageable side effects like fatigue and decreased appetite. With impressive global sales of $7.8 billion, Tecentric holds a prominent position in the oncology pharmaceutical market, particularly in NSCLC treatment. Its continuous market expansion and ongoing research in combination therapies anticipate a robust future, solidifying its status as a leading cancer treatment option.

8. Perjeta

Total Sales: 8.4 billion

Perjeta (pertuzumab) is a targeted anticancer treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer, used with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in neoadjuvant therapy. It inhibits HER2 signaling, reducing tumor cell proliferation. Clinical trials support its efficacy against HER2-overexpressing breast cancer, but there's debate on long-term survival outcomes and meeting all patient needs, including preventing recurrence and metastases.

7. Tagrisso

Total Sales: 10.44 billion

Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a top-selling targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific genetic mutations. It's used in first-line treatment for metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. Clinical trials demonstrate improved progression-free survival over standard treatments, reshaping NSCLC management. In 2022, Tagrisso generated $5.4 billion in global sales.

6. Ibrance

Total Sales: 10.5 billion

Ibrance (palbociclib), standing sixth among the top best-selling cancer drugs is a CDK 4/6 inhibitor used in combination therapy for advanced breast cancer, particularly HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Taken orally once daily for 21 days, followed by seven days off, it slows or stops cancer cell growth. In 2022, Ibrance generated $5.1 billion in revenue for Pfizer, making it one of the top-selling global cancer drugs and a pivotal contributor to Pfizer's oncology portfolio.

