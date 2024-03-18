In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 English speaking Schengen countries in Europe. If you would like to skip our discussion on English proficiency in Europe, you can go to the Top 5 English Speaking Schengen Countries In Europe.

English is one of the most commonly spoken languages in the world, and this trend extends to Europe as well. In countries such as Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, English holds a prominent position alongside their official languages. Europe plays an active role in offering educational and career prospects to individuals worldwide, which further promotes the use of English. The EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) recently released a ranking of 113 countries globally, with a significant presence of European nations dominating the top positions. You can also check out the 20 Most Fluent English Speaking Countries In The World here.

In fact, more than 370 million of the 450 million people living in the European Union (EU) can speak English. Residents of European countries typically acquire English skills during childhood, contributing to their high level of proficiency. In Switzerland, over 60% of the population is fluent in English, while in Denmark, this figure rises to 86%. Many Europeans are multilingual, with some even capable of speaking four languages, as observed in Luxembourg by the language learning app Babbel. Babbel is a language learning platform that has experienced gradual yet consistent growth in popularity. It now ranks among the top-grossing apps in the language learning industry worldwide. It was initially introduced as a web application in 2008 in Mitte, Berlin. In 2022, Babbel recorded €247 million in revenue, reflecting a 31% increase compared to the previous year. This growth in revenue indicates Babbel's ability to attract a larger subscriber base while also retaining existing users.

Some of the best English speaking countries in Europe are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. These countries have a significant number of individuals fluent in English as either a first or second language. According to EF EPI, the Netherlands is the top country out of 113 when it comes to English proficiency. Language barriers pose a significant consideration for individuals planning to live or work in Europe, impacting travel decisions as well. Recognizing this challenge, many businesses have introduced online language learning programs aimed at reducing language barriers across these countries. Notable companies in this sector include Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), and Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR). The English language learning (ELL) market is projected to grow to $70.7 billion by 2030 from a value of $21.3 billion in 2022. The expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate of 16.2%. The industry’s growth is being driven by factors such as globalization, the expansion of the e-learning market, and the demand for a multilingual workforce capable of cross-border communication.

Companies in the ELL industry are increasingly making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve their services further. For instance, during its 11th annual conference in 2023, Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shared its plans to integrate interactive educational technology tools powered by ChatGPT into its learning platform. These innovations include a generative AI coach for students and an AI course-building tool catered to instructors. Coursera's CEO, Jeff Maggioncalda, explained that these changes are happening because of the incredible progress in generative AI, which offers new ways to customize and make learning more interactive. He pointed out that there will be a high need for upskilling, with potentially up to 49% of workers needing to learn new skills. This is likely to lead to an increase in demand for services from companies like Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) as well.

With this context in mind, let's take a look at the top 15 English speaking Schengen countries in Europe.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the top 15 English speaking Schengen countries in Europe, we gathered information on the percentage of English-Speaking people across countries located in the Schengen Zone. Moreover, we used the 2023 English Proficiency Index to gain insights into English proficiency levels across countries, wherever possible. The countries have been ranked in ascending order of the percentage of English speaking population as of 2024.

15. Germany

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 56%

Over 50% of people in Germany speak English, making it one of the most English-speaking nations in Europe. According to the English Proficiency Index, Germans have a “Very High Proficiency” in English. In Germany, English is widely used in business, and there are plenty of English-speaking jobs available. Berlin is the city with the largest English-speaking population in the country.

14. Hungary

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 57%

Although Hungarian is the official language in Hungary, English has gained popularity among the country’s population in recent years. English is becoming more and more common among Hungarians, especially in larger cities like Budapest, the country's capital, and among the younger population. A large number of Hungarians have learned English at school and are fluent in the language. Also, Hungarians have “High Proficiency” in English as per the English proficiency index.

13. France

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 57.25%

The greater Paris Île-de-France region, together with the Pays-de-la-Loire and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions, has the highest concentration of English speakers in the country. Approximately 57.25% of the French population speaks English with "reasonable proficiency," with this figure climbing to 60.28% in Paris. France is at the thirteenth position on our list of the top 15 English speaking Schengen countries in Europe.

12. Slovenia

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 59%

For the majority of people in the country, Slovenian is their mother tongue. The Slovenian educational system incorporates foreign language instruction, and students are typically offered the chance to study Italian, German, and English in addition to other elective foreign languages.

11. Croatia

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 60%

The official language of Croatia is Standard Croatian. According to recent Eurostat data, Croatia is among the top EU nations for foreign language learning, with 99.9% of students studying foreign languages at school. According to the English Proficiency Index, the nation is ranked 11th out of 113 countries in terms of English proficiency. English-speaking people are widely found in the capital city of Zagreb and the coastal districts.

10. Belgium

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 60%

German, Dutch, and French are Belgium’s official languages. Belgium ranks seventh in Europe for English proficiency according to the EF EPI. The country places emphasis on English language education and has a range of universities offering courses in English. Belgium is among the top ten English speaking Schengen countries in Europe.

9. Switzerland

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 61.28%

While English is widely used and has gained popularity in Switzerland in recent years, particularly due to globalization and the flourishing tourism industry, it is not the official language of the nation. The official languages of the nation are Romansh, German, French, and Italian, reflecting diversity in the linguistic landscape of the country. Switzerland typically exhibits a high level of English proficiency, particularly in urban areas that host multinational corporations. According to the English Proficiency Index, the country's citizens generally demonstrate high proficiency in English.

8. Austria

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 73%

While Austrians are known to speak a diverse range of languages, English holds significant importance in the country. German is the official language of Austria, while English stands as the second most spoken language. According to the EF English Proficiency Index, Austria ranks as the second-most proficient English-speaking country in the European Union.

7. Finland

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 75%

Approximately three-fourths of Finland's population have some degree of English proficiency. Despite Swedish and Finnish serving as the nation's official languages, a significant portion of Finnish citizens are fluent in English. Finland offers a wide range of English-language study programs, reflecting its commitment to bilingual education. Additionally, Finns readily communicate in English with visitors. The country's high English proficiency is also recognized by the EF EPI.

6. Denmark

Percentage of English-Speaking Population: 86%

Danish people showcase widespread proficiency in English, with almost all Danes speaking it fluently. Hence, even tourists lacking proficiency in the native language can navigate Denmark without difficulty. Children in Denmark are introduced to English culture and language at an early age through English instruction, leading to continual improvement in English proficiency as they grow older. According to the Danish Ministry of Higher Education, students seeking admission in English-taught programs must provide evidence of their English language proficiency equivalent to 'English B' in the Danish upper secondary school system at a minimum.

