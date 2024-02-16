In this piece, we will take a look at the top 16 aircraft manufacturers in the world. If you want to skip our introduction to the global aircraft industry and the latest trends, then you can take a look at the Top 5 Aircraft Manufacturers In The World.

The aircraft industry, just like consumer technology, has been making a lot of news over the past couple of months. This is because, at least when the Western world is concerned, there are only two primary aircraft manufacturing companies whose jets are capable of supporting large scale commercial operations. These are the U.S. aerospace giant The Boeing Company. (NYSE:BA) and its European counterpart Airbus SE (EPA:AIR.PA). Together, the duo dominates the industry for commercial aviation that is led globally by players the likes of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

What this means is that aircraft manufacturing has to be precisely managed and carefully monitored to ensure that the stringent requirements of a large tube of aluminum traveling at more than half the speed of sound at thousands of feet in the air are met. On this front, the global aviation industry was shocked when a Boeing 737 Max aircraft's door blew out while it was cruising at altitude. Well, what blew out wasn't technically a door. Instead, it was a door plug that budget airlines use to make room for extra seats, and subsequent investigations revealed that a refurbishment oversight had led to the plug missing crucial bolts that would have held it in place.

For Boeing stock, the news naturally wasn't greeted well by investors who had already stood by the firm during its recent lowest after crashes that claimed the lives of hundreds of people. The stock is down 18.8% year to date, even while its European rival's shares have appreciated by more than 5% this year so far. The nature of the aviation industry means that since Boeing supplies a substantially larger number of aircraft to airlines than it would have had there been multiple other manufacturers when its production lines stopped due to industry scares or inspection requirements, the impact is significant.

Story continues

In the aftermath of the 737 Max incident, the company shared the impact of the pressurization it faced from regulators and customers in February. Boeing outlined that its aircraft deliveries had shrunk by a third in January, and led the firm to deliver 27 airplanes in January. Had the 737 Max incident not occurred, then Boeing's deliveries might have sat at 38 planes - a fact that underscores the potential impact on a quarterly income statement from a handful of bolts and a lack of oversight. This is particularly painful for Boeing, an established stock that does not pay dividends since it stopped them in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, the firm's size means that it nevertheless did manage to keep up with Airbus when it came to delivering jets. Airbus's January deliveries stood at 30 planes, and for Boeing, despite the fact that deliveries and orders predictably slowed down, it did manage to make inroads into China in 2024. The firm shared in February 2024 that it has delivered three 737 Max's to China, which had suspended Boeing's imports in 2019.

Of course, while commercial aviation dominates the global aviation industry when it comes to size, it is only one portion of the pie. Boeing also makes aircraft for the U.S. military, and along with planes made by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), these are capable of both stretching the limits of physics and ferrying service members globally. However, on this front, its Lockheed and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) are more prominent. While Boeing's B-52 Stratofortress, an aircraft named after the literal Stratosphere, is nothing short of a modern engineering marvel capable of delivering fear equally just as well as it can deliver armaments, it's Lockheed and General Dynamics's F-16 Fighting Falcon that is the backbone of the global defense aviation industry.

But Boeing, Lockheed, Airbus, and Northrop are not the only major aircraft companies. The final segment of this multi billion dollar industry, expected to be worth $626 billion by the end of this decade, is the one that's the most glamorous. This is the private jet industry, and it is dominated by players such as the formidable Brazilian firm Embraer and the well known Gulfstream Corporation. For a detailed look at this particular sub segment of the global aviation industry, you can check out 15 Biggest Private Jet Companies in the World.

So, which companies are at the top when it comes to global aircraft manufacturing? We took a look, and the notable aircraft stocks in this list are Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), Airbus SE (EPA:AIR.PA), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Top 15 Aircraft Manufacturers In The World

An aerial view of a cargo plane taking off from a commercial airport, reflecting the company's overnight air cargo services.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the top aircraft manufacturing companies in the world, we first made a list of all publicly traded companies that make aircraft. Then, the largest privately held or state owned aircraft manufacturing companies were added to the mix, and the final list was ranked by their latest revenue estimate.

Top 16 Aircraft Manufacturers In The World

16. Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: N/A

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., also called COMAC, marks an apt start to our list of the biggest aircraft manufacturing companies in the world. This is because it is one of two arms of the Chinese aircraft manufacturing industry, and represents the complex nature of the sector. COMAC was created in 2008, as part of consolidation in the Chinese aerospace sector that also led to the creation of the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world. It joins Airbus SE (EPA:AIR.PA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in our list of the biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

15. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $777 million

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is the well known Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. It is one of the leading players in global aviation and represents the strength of Brazil's industrial and technology base which has prospered no matter who rules the country. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)'s shares are also traded on the NYSE exchange due to Brazil's proximity to America, and the billions of dollars in capital that the American stock market allows most companies to raise.

Looking at hedge funds, as of Q3 2023 end, 14 out of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had bought a stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ). Richard Oldfield's Oldfield Partners was the firm's biggest hedge fund investor due to its $22 million stake.

14. Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KSE:047810.KS)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $2.37 billion

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KSE:047810.KS) is a South Korean company headquartered in Sacheon-si, South Korea. It is a diversified aerospace company with a sizeable presence in both aircraft manufacturing and satellite production. A sizeable portion of its equity is owned by public Korean entities, and the country's advanced industrial status has enabled Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KSE:047810.KS) to also plan its own fifth generation stealth fighter aircraft.

13. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL.NS)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $3.33 billion

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL.NS) is an Indian company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. It is a diversified aircraft manufacturer that engages in the production of both fixed wing and rotary aircraft. A deepening U.S. partnership with India can serve Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL.NS) well as American companies help it with complex areas of manufacturing such as jet engines. It held the financial fort during its third quarter, with the latest results showing that net income had grown by 9%.

12. Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (MCX:UNAC.ME)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $4.94billion

Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (MCX:UNAC.ME) is the biggest aircraft manufacturing company in Russia. Owned by the Russian state, it has a historic place in global aviation as it has contributed significantly to the design of Soviet and modern era Russian aircraft which are among the few in the world that are capable of holding their ground (or should we say air?) in front of the leading edge fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and the French aeronautics giant Dassault Aviation société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA).

11. Saab AB (publ) (STO:SAAB-B.ST)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $4.82 billion

Saab AB (publ) (STO:SAAB-B.ST) is a Swedish aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It is known all over the world for its Gripen aircraft, which is one of the most capable fourth generation fighter aircraft platforms in the world. Along with the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Saab AB (publ) (STO:SAAB-B.ST) Grippen forms the backbone of European air defense.

10. Dassault Aviation société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $6.54 billion

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA) is the French aircraft manufacturer that can rightly count itself among the most advanced companies of its kind. Dassault Aviation société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA) is one of few companies in the world whose 4.5th generation stealth fighter aircraft, the Dassault Rafale, can take to the skies on a moment's notice.

9. Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD-B.TO)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $8 billion

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD-B.TO) is another well known global aircraft manufacturing company. It is known primarily for its business jets that enable the global elite to jet away to far flung destinations for their business and pleasure needs. 2023 was a great year for the firm as the aviation industry continued to recover in the post pandemic era. During the year, Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD-B.TO)'s revenue grew by a strong 16% annually, marked by an equally strong growth in the aftermarket for its business jets.

8. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $13.4 billion

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is an American company that makes and sells a variety of aircraft to serve the needs of the business and defense aviation industries. Like other aircraft manufacturers, it is also performing well on the financial front as Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

During 2023's September quarter, 27 out of the 910 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey's research had held a stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors was the firm's biggest investor due to its $131 million stake.

7. Leonardo S.p.a. (BIT:LDO.MI)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $16.08 billion

Leonardo S.p.a. (BIT:LDO.MI) is an Italian firm headquartered in Rome, Italy. It is a diversified aviation company with ownership stakes in several firms. This list includes Eurofighter, whose Typhoon aircraft forms the backbone of the European air forces.

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue Est.: $39.2 billion

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is an American defense contracting giant that also has a historic presence in the aircraft manufacturing industry. Its predecessor Grumman's F-14 Tomcat has been one of the most capable platforms in fighter jet history, and these days, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has its eyes set on America's next generation bomber.

During Q3 2023, 35 out of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had bought Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)'s shares. Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management was the biggest shareholder due to its $204 million stake.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), Airbus SE (EPA:AIR.PA), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) are some of the biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

Click here to continue reading and check out Top 5 Aircraft Manufacturers In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 15 Aircraft Manufacturers In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.