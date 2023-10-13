This article will list countries with the lowest temperatures and shed light on the heating costs borne by those living in these countries. You can skip the details and head straight to the Top 15 Coldest Countries In The World.

Living in a place where your breath can turn to frost isn't merely a physical challenge; it's also a notable financial one. Residents of the coldest countries in the world daily battle with the reality of necessities, like heating and groceries, bearing a higher price tag.

For instance, Alaska residents consistently experience a cost of living above the national average. In basic terms, if your grocery bill in the contiguous US averages $100, expect to spend $125 for similar goods in parts of Alaska. Accessibility significantly influences Alaska's price difference, making the state's cost of living 25.3% higher than the national average. The remoteness necessitates reliance on more expensive transportation modes like air and sea freight, subsequently elevating the prices of basic goods and essentials.

Moreover, heating is not inexpensive in an environment where temperatures often linger near zero in the countries with the lowest temperatures. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), residential electricity rates in Alaska are substantially higher, averaging about 24.88 cents per kilowatt-hour, compared to the US average of 15.91 cents. These expenditures elevate Alaska's average cost of living to $48,670, ranking it the 6th highest in the country, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC).

On a global scale, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, some of the world's chilliest countries, also confront escalated living expenses, especially in the heating and energy sectors. Norway, despite its wealth from extensive oil reserves, imposes a substantial living cost on its residents. A Statistics Norway (SSB) report highlighted that Norwegians spend, on average, $12,407 on housing, electricity, gas, and other fuels. Nearly 11% of this household expenditure is allocated to housing energy, significantly influenced by heating needs during colder months.

A similar story unfolds in Finland. According to Statistics Finland, the average household energy expenditure is particularly burdensome, especially among the lower-income population. Data reveals that household energy consumption in Finland is nearly 68,810 gigawatts per hour, with approximately 67.5% (i.e., 48,423 GWh) utilized for space heating. The frigid Finnish winters compel a significant portion of people's income to ensure homes remain warm and livable.

As heating solutions are crucial for a comfortable living in the coldest countries in the world, sustainable heating solutions are equally vital for colder countries that care about the environment most. In this respect, HVAC companies like Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) serve as pillars. JCI has placed sustainability at its core since 1885, inventing the first electric thermostat, which significantly reduced wood burning for heating.

According to Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) 's Q3 2023 earnings call, decarbonization remains a focus area in the company's portfolio, encompassing sustainable heat pumps, energy-efficient thermostats, and digital solutions. Some digital solutions developed by Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) assist organizations in quantifying sustainability and identifying opportunities to conserve energy by utilizing data such as energy use, duration and timing of usage, and the mix of electricity sources to transition to decarbonized fuel sources.

The company's earnings call also highlighted that 55% of its revenue is derived from sustainable products and solutions, anticipating a surge in the demand for sustainable heating solutions, as their orders grew by 20% in the previous quarter.

Similarly, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) aspires to assist the countries most affected by global warming through its innovative solutions. The company's Q2 earnings call noted an unwavering goal to become the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)'s healthy buildings pipeline (a climate-smart product range focused on improving air quality) experienced a sales increase of 2x, reaching $1.6 billion, partially driven by K-12 in the US, where orders rose over 20% in the previous quarter. Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) aims to reduce its customers' carbon emissions by more than 1 gigaton by 2030 while achieving carbon neutrality in its operations.

If other corporations prioritize intelligent solutions for the world's chilliest places similarly, their living costs and climate impact can surely be reduced.

Let's now move to the world's most frigid countries!

Top 50 Coldest Countries In The World

Our Methodology

We identified the 50 coldest countries in the world based on their annual average mean temperature, referring to the Climate Change Knowledge Portal (CCKP) of the World Bank. The CCKP has quantified countries' temperatures by taking the average of monthly mean temperatures (hence the term 'average mean temperature') After narrowing our search of the world's coldest climates to the country level, we selected the 1991-2020 period for our final readings. The countries were then ranked in ascending order based on their average mean temperature between those years.

Based on our findings, here are the countries with the lowest temperatures:

50. Argentina (Particularly Patagonia)

Average Mean Temperature: 15.11°C

Situated in the southernmost part of South America, the Patagonia region of Argentina is renowned for its chilling winds and icy landscapes, featuring vast plains, towering mountains, and colossal glaciers.

49. Nepal

Average Mean Temperature: 14.17°C

Sitting between the majestic Himalayas and home to some of the world's highest peaks, including Mount Everest, Nepal experiences chilling temperatures, particularly at higher altitudes.

48. Uzbekistan

Average Mean Temperature: 13.69°C

Uzbekistan, among landlocked developing countries in Central Asia, experiences severe cold winters, especially in its northern and central regions, with its deserts and mountain ranges contributing to its climatic extremities.

47. Afghanistan

Average Mean Temperature: 13.37°C

Despite its arid environment, Afghanistan experiences snowy winters in its central and northern parts, partly due to its rugged terrain comprising extensive mountain ranges. As one of the most underdeveloped countries in the world, its people often lack the means to combat the brittle cold.

46. Azerbaijan

Average Mean Temperature: 12.96°C

Azerbaijan is recognized for its oil reserves as it derives almost 30% of its GDP from it, being among the countries with the most natural resources. But its terrain varies from lowlands to the soaring Caucasus Mountains. These mountains, in particular, face harsh, cold conditions, starkly contrasting the subtler climates of the country's coastal regions.

45. Albania

Average Mean Temperature: 12.44°C

Albania, located on the Balkan Peninsula, is characterized by mountainous terrain. While its coastline boasts a Mediterranean climate, the inland areas, particularly those dominated by the Dinaric Alps, encounter snowy winters.

44. South Korea

Average Mean Temperature: 12.22°C

The Republic of Korea is relatively compact than other countries with the lowest temperatures, but its topographical diversity results in varying climates. Its mountainous regions comprise a significant portion of the landscape and often face cold temperatures.

43. Croatia

Average Mean Temperature: 11.96°C

Featuring an Adriatic coastline, Croatia is also home to a mountainous interior. The Dinaric Alps, stretching across the country, experience cold temperatures, contrasting with the milder coastal climate.

42. Turkey

Average Mean Temperature: 11.6°C

Turkey's diverse landscape, which includes towering mountains, plateaus, and valleys, can experience particularly harsh and cold winters, especially in the eastern Anatolian region.

41. Hungary

Average Mean Temperature: 11.50°C

Located in Central Europe, Hungary experiences a continental climate, with its cold winters influenced by its landlocked position and temperatures plunging in its northern and eastern areas.

40. Serbia

Average Mean Temperature: 11.40°C

Serbia, another Balkan nation, has a climate heavily influenced by its geographical position. The Dinaric Alps and Carpathian Mountains, which traverse the country, ensure it experiences cold, sometimes severe, winters.

39. Bulgaria

Average Mean Temperature: 11.3°C

Located in southeastern Europe, Bulgaria, with landscapes that include the Balkan Mountains and Danubian Plain, experiences cold winters and common snowfall, particularly in its mountainous regions.

38. Moldova

Average Mean Temperature: 10.89°C

Moldova, nestled between Romania and Ukraine, experiences a continental climate characterized by chilly winters. Its largely hilly landscape, peppered with forests and vineyards, receives ample snowfall.

37. North Macedonia

Average Mean Temperature: 10.79°C

Situated in the heart of the Balkans, North Macedonia has a predominantly mountainous terrain. Highlands, like the Šar Mountains, endure cold temperatures, creating snowy landscapes.

36. Bhutan

Average Mean Temperature: 10.38°C

Despite its receipt of warm currents from the south, Bhutan, significantly elevated, experiences a cold climate, with winters blanketing the kingdom in snow. Economically, it leans heavily on its partnership with India and prioritizes Gross National Happiness over GDP, emphasizing sustainable development and cultural preservation.

35. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Average Mean Temperature: 10.35°C

The dramatic, mountainous terrain of Bosnia and Herzegovina is characterized further by the crossing of the Dinaric Alps, which bring frigid temperatures to the country.

34. Romania

Average Mean Temperature: 10.18°C

Romania undergoes chilly winters, especially in the Carpathian Mountains region. Its economy, featuring sectors like automotive and software development, has displayed resilience in recent times, notwithstanding challenges such as corruption.

33. Montenegro

Average Mean Temperature: 9.93°C

Montenegro endures rigorous winters in its northern highlands. While facing economic challenges like high unemployment rates, it derives vital income and economic drive, especially from tourism along the Adriatic coast.

32. Slovenia

Average Mean Temperature: 9.86°C

In the Alpine regions, Slovenia experiences chilly winters. Possessing one of the strongest economies among transition nations, it relies heavily on foreign trade, predominantly with other EU countries.

31. Ireland

Average Mean Temperature: 9.73°C

Influenced by the Gulf Stream, Ireland encounters milder winters but still contends with cold, damp conditions. It supports a robust economy with significant contributions from pharmaceuticals, technology, and finance sectors.

30. Germany

Average Mean Temperature: 9.59°C

Germany, which faces cold winters and snow in the south, is Europe's largest economy. It plays a pivotal role in the EU and is renowned for its robust engineering, automotive, and manufacturing sectors.

29. Chile (Particularly Patagonia)

Average Mean Temperature: 9.39°C

Chile, experiencing frigid climates, particularly in its southern and Andean regions, shares Patagonian weather with Argentina. Although heavily dependent on copper exports, it also maintains a reputation for its wine production.

28. Ukraine

Average Mean Temperature: 9.27°C

The north of Ukraine can encounter harsh winters, and the temperature is usually subfreezing in its winters in inland zones. Though its economy faces challenges like corruption and conflict with Russia, it leans on its agricultural and industrial sectors.

27. United Kingdom

Average Mean Temperature: 9.24°C

With an average yearly temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, the UK's winter is often described as not for the faint-hearted. The nation, boasting one of the world's largest economies, remains a significant player in global trade despite recent uncertainties.

26. Georgia

Average Mean Temperature: 9.01°C

Winters in Georgia's Caucasus Mountains can be icy. Though economically smaller, the nation has been modernizing and diversifying, with emphasis on sectors like tourism and agriculture.

25. Denmark

Average Mean Temperature: 8.90°C

Denmark, experiencing cold maritime winters, flaunts a prosperous economy and is globally recognized for its high standard of living and a robust emphasis on renewable energy.

24. Slovakia

Average Mean Temperature: 8.83°C

Slovakia's Carpathians represent its coldest regions. The nation sustains an economy driven notably by automobile manufacturing and electrical engineering, emerging as one of the largest per capita car producers globally.

23. Czech Republic

Average Mean Temperature: 8.60°C

Czechia, known for its notably cold winters, boasts a stable and prosperous market economy with a strong emphasis on exports, particularly vehicles and machinery.

22. Poland

Average Mean Temperature: 8.58°C

Poland, encountering freezing winters in its southern mountains due to its geographic location, is admired for its robust economy. Characterized by a large domestic market, it has consistently witnessed growth in manufacturing and IT.

21. Lithuania

Average Mean Temperature: 7.81°C

Lithuania, which experiences chilly Baltic winters, bears high heating bills, according to the Lithuanian National Energy Regulator. Its mixed economy involves high-tech manufacturing, agricultural production, and a developing IT sector, all substantially contributing to its GDP.

20. Armenia

Average Mean Temperature: 7.8°C

The Armenian Plateau, with an average altitude of 1,800 meters above sea level, enjoys a highland continental climate. The country's economy relies on sectors like diamond processing and agricultural products.

19. China

Average Mean Temperature: 7.59°C

Northern China, especially regions bordering Russia, experiences bitter winters. The economic giant exerts significant global influence with vast industries ranging from technology to manufacturing.

18. Belarus

Average Mean Temperature: 7.45°C

Belarus has experienced economic growth in various phases since the 2000s, but its economic model still incorporates a significant degree of state ownership. The country maintains close ties with Russia, impacting its economy and geopolitics, and is known for manufacturing heavy machinery.

17. Austria

Average Mean Temperature: 7.44°C

Austria, experiencing frosty winters mainly in the Alps, emphasizes sectors like finance and demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, particularly in energy production.

16. Kazakhstan

Average Mean Temperature: 7.11°C

Kazakhstan, the largest economy in South Asia with a cumulative GDP of $197 billion, is also the largest landlocked country. Its economy centers around abundant natural resources, specifically mineral exports.

Click to continue reading Top 15 Coldest Countries In The World.

Top 50 Coldest Countries In The World was originally published at Insider Monkey.