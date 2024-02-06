These Top REITs Just Hiked Their Dividends Again

In a positive development for investors, two real estate investment trusts (REITs) recently announced dividend increases. This signals potential opportunities in the real estate market, as these companies strive to deliver enhanced returns to their shareholders.

Let’s check out each dividend raiser to see if there's a spot for one or both in your portfolio.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) owns and operates 172 multifamily apartment communities containing 58,634 apartment homes across 15 major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa. It has additional five communities under development, which will add over 1,500 units to its portfolio when completed.

In its fourth quarter earnings release on February 1, Camden announced a 3% increase to its dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $4.12 per share and giving it a yield of about 4.4% at the time of this writing.

Camden is now on track for 2024 to mark the third consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) owns and operates more than 250 shopping centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, including properties in the top 25 U.S. markets based on population.

In its fourth quarter earnings release on February 5, Simon Property announced a 2.6% increase to its dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $7.80 per share and giving it a yield of about 5.7% at the time of this writing.

It's also worth noting that Simon Property is on track for 2024 to mark the third consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend.

