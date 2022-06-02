U.S. markets closed

Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of May 31, 2022 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ

  • NDP
  • NTG
  • TYG
  • TPZ
  • TTP

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of May 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $640.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $492.4 million, or $41.28 per share.

As of May 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 583%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 440%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's preliminary unaudited balance sheet at May 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

638.1

$

53.50

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.03

Other Assets

2.0

0.17

Total Assets

640.5

53.70


Short-Term Borrowings

23.5

1.97

Senior Notes

85.8

7.20

Preferred Stock

35.7

2.99

Total Leverage

145.0

12.16


Other Liabilities

3.0

0.25

Current Tax Liability

0.01

0.01


Net Assets

$

492.4

$

41.28

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of May 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $328.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $261.0 million, or $46.24 per share.

As of May 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 702%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 493%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's preliminary unaudited balance sheet at May 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

326.4

$

57.84

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.06

Current Tax Asset

0.9

0.16

Other Assets

1.0

0.19

Total Assets

328.7

58.25


Short-Term Borrowings

14.5

2.57

Senior Notes

32.2

5.70

Preferred Stock

19.7

3.49

Total Leverage

66.4

11.76


Other Liability

1.3

0.25


Net Assets

$

261.0

$

46.24

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of May 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $101.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $79.5 million, or $35.67 per share.

As of May 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 677%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 480%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's preliminary unaudited balance sheet at May 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

100.2

$

44.99

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.16

Other Assets

0.9

0.39

Total Assets

101.5

45.54


Short-Term Borrowings

10.9

4.89

Senior Notes

3.9

1.77

Preferred Stock

6.1

2.74

Total Leverage

20.9

9.40


Other Liabilities

1.1

0.47

Net Assets

$

79.5

$

35.67

2.23 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.(NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of May 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $75.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $71.4 million, or $38.69 per share.

As of May 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 2,084%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's preliminary unaudited balance sheet at May 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

74.7

$

40.45

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.3

0.17

Other Assets

0.3

0.17

Total Assets

75.3

40.79


Credit Facility Borrowings

3.6

1.95


Other Liabilities

0.3

0.15

Net Assets

$

71.4

$

38.69

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of May 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $132.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $106.8 million, or $16.36 per share.

As of May 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 517%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's preliminary unaudited balance sheet at May 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

131.3

$

20.12

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.3

0.05

Other Assets

1.3

0.20

Total Assets

132.9

20.37


Credit Facility Borrowings

25.6

3.92


Other Liabilities

0.5

0.09

Net Assets

$

106.8

$

16.36

6.53 million common shares currently outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise
Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: Tortoise



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703656/Tortoise-Provides-Unaudited-Balance-Sheet-Information-and-Asset-Coverage-Ratio-Updates-as-of-May-31-2022-for-TYG-NTG-TTP-NDP-and-TPZ

