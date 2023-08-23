U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Total Helium First Quarter 2024 Earnings: CA$0.011 loss per share (vs CA$0.014 loss in 1Q 2023)

Total Helium (CVE:TOH) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: CA$968.0k (loss widened by 8.9% from 1Q 2023).

  • CA$0.011 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Total Helium shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Total Helium (4 are potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.