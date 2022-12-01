U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,078.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,546.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,013.75
    -28.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.70
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    +0.49 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    +31.90 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -0.99 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4190
    -1.6610 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,099.82
    +216.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.10
    +4.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.90
    +9.85 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Total voting rights

PayPoint plc

 

PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

 

The Company's capital consists of 68,981,077 ordinary shares with voting rights.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


Recommended Stories