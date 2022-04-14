U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.74
    -20.85 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,674.77
    +110.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.75
    -171.84 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.66
    -9.44 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.58
    +2.33 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.00
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8310
    +0.1440 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9300
    +0.2420 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,984.14
    -1,085.10 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.68
    -31.75 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

TowneBank Announces Retirement of Three Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TowneBank
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOWN
TowneBank
TowneBank

SUFFOLK, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (Nasdaq: TOWN) announced today that three long-serving members of its Board of Directors, E. Lee Baynor, Thomas C. Broyles and F. Lewis Wood, will not stand for re-election and will transition to Emeritus status following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“These founding directors have made an extraordinary contribution to the growth and success of TowneBank,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., TowneBank’s Executive Chairman. “And while they will be stepping down as corporate directors, they will certainly not be stepping back as they will continue to provide their wise counsel and unwavering support in the years ahead through their new Emeritus position,” added Mr. Aston.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, TowneBank values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. TowneBank offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.36 billion as of December 31, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “likely,” “probably,” or “possibly.” These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For information on the factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this release, see the “Risk Factors” in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For more information, contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr. 757-638-6780
William B. Littreal 757-638-6813


Recommended Stories

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter stock could crash 20% if board rejects Elon Musk's offer: analyst

    Twitter's board has a tough needle to thread amid Elon Musk's huge buyout offer. One wrong step could send shares reeling.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks

    These Nasdaq-traded companies are good long-term plays despite the market's poor performance in 2022.

  • Twitter’s board should think ‘really hard about accepting’ Elon Musk’s offer: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Industry Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion after backing out from joining the social media platforms board of directors.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • Twitter Weighs Poison Pill to Prevent Musk From Increasing Stake Significantly

    Twitter is weighing a poison pill that would prevent Elon Musk from increasing his stake in the company significantly, a person familiar with the situation said. When lobbed in a $43 billion offer for Twitter, absent was any indication of how he might pay for it. Like so much else with Mr. Musk, however, the Tesla chief went a different route: His filing Thursday says only that the deal hinges on “completion of anticipated financing.”

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Sell? NVDA Stock Eyes Impact From Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today

    "We are moving forward with our risk and control infrastructure work and continue to note that our path forward will be uneven but remain confident in our ability to continue to close remaining gaps over the next several years," Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement, referring to the bank's expense and efficiency initiatives. Currently, I am still confident in Scharf's ability to hit the bank's expense targets for the year due to the seasonality that can be seen in the first quarter.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Realistically Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There are clear paths for all of these companies to deliver huge returns to shareholders this decade.

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter stock wavered after an initial rise, and overall both stocks are worth less.