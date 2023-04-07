U.S. markets closed

Toyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026, executive says

Reuters
·1 min read
Toyota Motor Corporation's cars are seen after briefing on battery EV strategy in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp aims to introduce 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026, a senior executive said on Friday, as the Japanese automaker looks to catch up in electric vehicles.

Toyota will also set up a new, specialised unit to focus on battery EVs and is targeting annual production of 1.5 million battery-powered cars by 2026, Hiroki Nakajima, the company's chief technology officer, said at a briefing.

The increase would mark a sharp upturn from Toyota's current levels of electric vehicles.

The automaker, the world's largest by sales, has pushed back against criticism it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered vehicles. Toyota argues that a mix of options - including gasoline-electric hybrids, makes more sense for its global customer base.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Maki Shiraki; Editing by David Dolan and Edwina Gibbs)