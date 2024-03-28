Unfolding Toyota Tsusho Corp's Dividend Potential

Toyota Tsusho Corp (TYHOF) recently announced a dividend of $125 per share, payable on a date yet to be announced, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Toyota Tsusho Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Toyota Tsusho Corp Do?

Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a multifaceted trading company with a global presence. It operates through six major divisions, including Metal, Global Parts and Logistics, Automobile, Machinery, Energy and Plant Project, Chemical and Electronics, and Food and Customer Services. The company's breadth of operations spans from steel products and automotive parts to electronics and food, with a significant sales footprint in the Asian market.

A Glimpse at Toyota Tsusho Corp's Dividend History

Toyota Tsusho Corp has established a reputation for consistent dividend payments since 2012, with distributions occurring bi-annually. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Toyota Tsusho Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Toyota Tsusho Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.62% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.11%, indicating anticipated dividend increases over the next year.

Over the past three years, Toyota Tsusho Corp's annual dividend growth rate was an impressive 22.50%. This rate slightly moderated to 15.60% when extended to a five-year horizon. However, over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at a robust 15.20%.

Considering Toyota Tsusho Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for the stock is approximately 5.41% as of today.

Toyota Tsusho Corp's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Toyota Tsusho Corp's dividend payout ratio is a modest 0.25 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing earnings and retaining funds for growth and stability. The company's profitability rank is a commendable 7 out of 10, reflecting good profitability prospects and consistent net profit over the past 9 out of 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Toyota Tsusho Corp's growth rank of 7 indicates a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate demonstrate a strong revenue model, outperforming approximately 70.65% of global competitors with an average annual increase of 13.70%.

The 3-year EPS growth rate underscores the company's earning potential, surpassing approximately 65.59% of global competitors with an average annual increase of 29.70%. Additionally, Toyota Tsusho Corp's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.10% further solidifies its competitive standing.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Toyota Tsusho Corp's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics collectively present a compelling case for investors. The company's financial health and strategic market positioning suggest that its dividends are not only sustainable but poised for growth. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with a stock that offers a blend of consistent dividends and growth potential may find Toyota Tsusho Corp to be an attractive option.

