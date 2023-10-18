Tracing Ownership Trends of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc(SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) is a globally recognized consumer products and home essentials company. With a significant portfolio of consumer batteries, residential locksets, grooming products, and personal care products, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has established a strong presence in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Its market cap stands at $2754.01 million as of October 18, 2023, with sales reaching $2927.5 million.

Overview of Ownership and Performance

As the latest data reveals, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has an outstanding share count of 35.67 million. Institutional ownership accounts for 27 million shares, or 75.7% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.08 million shares, making up 11.43% of the total share count.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc experienced a week-long decline of about 1.25% in its stock value. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock fell by 0.53%, contrasting with its three-month return of 0.26%. This volatility, reflected in the company's fluctuating market cap, has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The history of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's institutional ownership reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's institutional ownership level is 75.7%, up from the previous quarter but down from the same period a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) own 2.71%, 0.27%, and 0.31% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity provides a vivid picture of the market sentiment.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year. However, the estimated earnings growth for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 31.9% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's insider ownership is approximately 11.43% as of 2023-08-31, indicating increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc had 3 insider buy transactions:

Ehsan Zargar, EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary bought 843 shares on 2023-08-29.

David M Maura, Executive Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 shares on 2023-08-29.

David M Maura, Executive Chairman and CEO bought 10,000 shares on 2023-08-21.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

