Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST), John Foy, Has Just Spent US$78k Buying 9.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Foy, the Independent Director of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) recently shelled out US$78k to buy stock, at US$25.95 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 9.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Renasant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Foy was the biggest purchase of Renasant shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$25.85). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Renasant insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Renasant Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.0% of Renasant shares, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Renasant Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Renasant we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Renasant. For example - Renasant has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

