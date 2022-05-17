U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.25
    +61.50 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,516.00
    +357.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,503.25
    +258.50 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.70
    +29.30 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.66
    +0.46 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.79
    -2.08 (-7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0162 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3070
    +0.2540 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,602.10
    +976.98 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.09
    +444.41 (+183.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.76
    +53.96 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Trailer Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the trailers market include China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, EnTrans International LLC, Leslie Doggett Industries, Humbaur GmbH, and Mac Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trailer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277690/?utm_source=GNW


The global trailer market is expected to grow from $47.0 billion in 2021 to $52.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to grow to $78.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The trailers market consists of sales of trailers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trailers that are used for the transportation of goods and materials. The trailers industry includes establishments that manufacture trailers such as dry vans, refrigerated trailers, tank trailers, flatbed trailers, lowboy trailers, and other trailers.

The main types in the trailers market are dry vans, refrigerated trailers, tank trailers, flatbed trailers, lowboy trailers, and other trailers.A dry van is referred to as a van that is semi-trailer that is used to protect shipments from outside elements.

The various types of axles are single axles, tandem axles, three or more than three-axle. The trailers are used in paper and paper products, pharma drugs, textile products, food and groceries, agriculture and farm products, chemicals, petroleum and petroleum products, motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts, metal and minerals, commercial machinery, other products.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the trailer market of the trailers market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region of the trailer market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global population is growing and is expected to reach about 10 billion by 2050, indirectly driving the trailers market.An increase in population creates more demand for food, automobiles, infrastructure, and transportation.

According to the American Trucking Association, the US trucking industry national trade association, trucks move about 71% of the nation’s freight, which is driven by population expansion in the country.Population expansion is expected to be the biggest factor in increasing the demand for transportation in countries such as India, Brazil, and African countries in the forecast period.

Companies in the market are expected to see a growth in the demand for truck trailers from manufacturers of goods such as food, automobiles, clothing, and other consumer goods in the forecast period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the trailer market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Transportation manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of parts and components from different countries across the globe.

As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of parts and components.Also, sales of new automobiles decreased significantly due to declining in consumer demand as many countries impose lockdowns.

The outbreak harmed businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the trailer market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Automation and sensor technology are increasingly being used in the trailers industry to increase the efficiencies of dump trailers.The automation technology allows truck drivers to automatically raise and lower the lift axes of dump trailers for easy loading and unloading processes.

The sensor technology reduces the chances of overloading the trailer with fixed axles and compromising tire wear by using intelligent algorithms.The automation and sensors control systems play a vital role in reducing operational costs for transportation companies.

Major industry players such as East Manufacturing Company are offering automatically deployed lift axles and rear suspension dumps in trailers.

The countries covered in the trailers market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277690/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionNow Tencent Holdings

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionWest Tex

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • New Oil Traders Fill the Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionThe answers include

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is tentatively unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups in distant cities show how China is locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Sessio

  • Analyst Report: NRG Energy, Inc.

    NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. It also is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 16 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. Since 2018, NRG has divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

  • Oil ends higher as gasoline futures soar to another all-time high

    Oil futures erase early losses, ending higher as tight fuel supplies allow gasoline to continue a push into record territory.

  • Diesel prices hit new high despite Sunak fuel duty cut

    The AA warned that increased prices would have a knock on effect for other goods as hauliers passed on the extra costs.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/16: McDonald's, JetBlue, Twitter

    This market deserves to be hated, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers Monday. It seems like every day we're given a new reason why stocks shouldn't go higher and you can't build a sustainable rally on top of quicksand.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lithium Sector Needs $42 Billion as Pivot From China Adds Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The global lithium industry needs as much as $42 billion of investment by the end of the decade in order to meet demand for the crucial battery-making material, with attempts to build supply chains outside of China subject to much higher costs, according to a data and market-intelligence provider.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turb

  • Supply and Demand Are Critical, but Remember: Timing Is Still Everything

    Econ 101 suggests that at some point, either the supply side catches up, or demand falls to get prices back in equilibrium. Let's see what this means for oil -- and a potential recession.

  • JPMorgan's Liu on China Market Outlook

    Wendy Liu, Chief Asia and China Equity Strategist at JPMorgan, discusses her outlook for Chinese markets. She speaks with Stephen Engle, Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Global China Summit on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • China's semiconductor output shrinks as Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt production, crimp demand

    China's monthly output of chips shrunk to its lowest level since 2020, as strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities disrupted production in downstream industries from cars to robotics. Output of integrated circuits in April declined 12.1 per cent year on year to 25.9 billion units, the lowest since December 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The drop was in line with a steep dive in production by downstream industries that rely on chips. China's