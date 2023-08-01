U.S. markets closed

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) reported revenue of $60.6 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.63 million, representing a surprise of +1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Transcat, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $20.79 million compared to the $21.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $33.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $5.20 million versus $5.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross Profit- Service: $10.84 million compared to the $12.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Transcat, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Transcat, Inc. have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

