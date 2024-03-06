TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $82.8 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,242,000.TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in developing organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure. The company's Organ Care System keeps donor organs functioning in a near-physiologic state outside the body, which can improve transplant success and patient outcomes.Over the past year, Stephen Gordon has sold a total of 40,000 shares of TransMedics Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 25 insider sells.

TransMedics Group Inc CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

On the valuation front, TransMedics Group Inc shares were trading at $82.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.695 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

TransMedics Group Inc CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

