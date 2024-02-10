On February 6, 2024, Director Edward Basile sold 7,157 shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company that offers a system for organ transplant therapy known as the Organ Care System, which is designed to preserve organ function and improve transplant outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,657 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 31 insider sells for TransMedics Group Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of TransMedics Group Inc were trading at $86.38, giving the company a market cap of $2.896 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.5, with a GuruFocus Value of $173.91, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

TransMedics Group Inc Director Edward Basile Sells 7,157 Shares

TransMedics Group Inc Director Edward Basile Sells 7,157 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

