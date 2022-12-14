U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,995.32
    -24.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.35
    -142.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.89
    -85.93 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.45
    -11.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.42
    +2.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2425
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4470
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,851.93
    +101.87 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.39
    -0.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on December 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 124,100 shares of its common stock to 11 new employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 65,000 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 59,100 shares of its common stock. These inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $18.90 per share, the closing price of Travere’s common stock on the next trading day following the date of grant, are non-qualified stock options, have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Naomi Eichenbaum
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@travere.com
888-969-7879


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Announces Proposed Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the offering of th

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Stocks trend lower after Fed rate hike decision, bitcoin prices tick up in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down how investors and markets are reacting to the Fed's latest interest rate hike decision after of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Morgan Stanley cuts EV market penetration forecasts as Tesla stock continues to slide

    Morgan Stanley lowered its estimates on EV market penetration as Tesla shares continue falling.

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

    AT&T stock pays out a 5.8% dividend and has been trading much better lately. Here's how to approach it now.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Why Carvana Stock Got a Jump-Start Today

    Shares of the online car-selling platform Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rising this morning after a Citi analyst initiated coverage of the stock yesterday. The analyst believes that demand for online car shopping will continue to grow and that Carvana could benefit as it does. As a result, Carvana's shares were up by 9.9% as of 10:50 a.m. ET.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe TSMC (TSM) Could Rally 34%: Here's is How to Trade

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.5% upside potential for TSMC (TSM). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to gauge levels of hawkishness at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday was an example of words carrying more weight than actions. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?As pa

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • Live Updates: Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 0.50 percentage points to curb inflation but sees steeper hikes ahead

    The FOMC interest-rate decision is expected to ripple through the economy, driving up rates for credit cards, HELOCs, mortgages and other loans.

  • John Paulson Hits the Jackpot With Horizon Buyout — Here Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

    John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest

  • Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock. In connection with the common stock offering, Novavax expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and comm