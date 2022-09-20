U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.25
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,930.00
    -187.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,944.75
    -79.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.40
    -11.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.10
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0056 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    +0.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6800
    +0.4620 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,119.84
    +339.45 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.57
    +9.75 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.17
    -20.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Tres raises $7.6M to help web3 teams manage their financials and crypto data

Jacquelyn Melinek
·3 min read

Tres, a financial “data lake” for web3 companies, has raised $7.6 million in a seed round led by boldstart ventures, its founder and CEO Tal Zackon, exclusively shared with TechCrunch.

Investors include F2, The Chainsmokers’ venture fund Mantis, New Form Capital, Kenetic Capital, Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy. As well as angel investors like Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov and Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager, among others.

The Tel Aviv-based firm aggregates crypto data across different wallets, accounts and platforms, so crypto entities’ financial teams can better understand what’s happening internally at their business without needing the crypto-native knowledge and experience to gather the information, Zackon said.

Its platform can onboard any on-chain or centralized finance data sources and enable financial workflows like balance calculations or auditing and reporting so businesses can monitor and manage their web3 assets both on-ramp and off-ramp, Zackon added. “The thing about having all the data related to your business in a data lake in a format that you need with raw data and financial data, there’s no need to manually gather the data, move it around, edit it and do calculations.”

“CFOs are really struggling to understand what is happening within their financial parameters because they didn’t grow up in this space, it’s different from traditional finance with new protocols and products coming up all the time,” Zackon said. “They don’t know how to handle it.”

The capital will be used to hire as well as build out its product, Zackon said. “I think today we’re really working on onboarding customers and developing the product for their needs and pains. The more we add, the deeper these use cases become and more use cases will open up.”

As it stands, there’s little technology or platforms out there to help web3 companies manage their finances, Zackon said. “They’re mainly using excel spreadsheets and block explorers like etherscan to manage thousands of their wallets, with hundreds to billions of dollars – manually — which is madness. That’s why we created this.”

“We’re able to go cross-chain, cross-protocol, cross wallet, on-chain and off-chain,” Zackon said. “Adding data whether it's on Coinbase, Solana or somewhere else – all we need is your wallet address and we can pull all the transactions from all the wallets into one data lake. Something like that doesn’t exist today, you have to look at Ethereum data or Solana data one at a time. But on our platform you can look at it altogether and slice it how you want.”

To date, Tres has monitored and analyzed over $40 billion of crypto assets for customers like Hivemind Capital, non-custodial staking platform Stakely and blockchain infrastructure firm Blockdaemon across the US, Israel and Europe, its press release stated.

Although the current crypto market is wavering, the downturn and bearish sentiment is “actually a positive” for Tres, Zackon said.

“When everything is going up and everyone is making money, no one cares about finance,” Zackon said. “But when things start going sideways, you have to think about what you’re actually worth, how much runway you have, where the money is.”

At the end of the day, Tres hopes to become the “financial backbone” to crypto organizations, Zackon said.

Recommended Stories

  • Calpers’ Investment Chief Highlights Lagging Returns, ‘Lost Decade’ for Private Equity

    The nation’s largest pension fund’s returns lagged behind other large pensions in almost every asset class during the past 10 years.

  • Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push

    Venn, the trading platform built by Two Sigma, announced last month it was working with Coinbase Institutional.

  • Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform

    The ultimate goal of pulling customer data together into a customer data platform (CDP) is building more meaningful customer experiences in real time. Up until now, that's been more aspirational than real, but Salesforce is announcing Genie, a real time data integration platform, today at the Dreamforce customer conference that aims to make that dream a reality. At its core, Genie is a new data integration model that underlies the entire Salesforce platform with the aim of moving data wherever it’s needed most -- and doing it fast.

  • KKR Rides the Blockchain to Expand Access to Private Equity

    Tokenized funds can provide more transparency and lower costs. But some financial advisors are skeptical.

  • NatWest to cumulatively pass on more interest rate rises to depositors, CEO says

    NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said the bank will pass on more of the interest rate rises to depositors to manage its balance sheet.

  • Netflix Rekindles Analyst Interest After 60% Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts increasingly are betting that Netflix Inc.’s move into advertising can help turn around the performance of one of the weakest stocks of 2022. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Vide

  • Colorado Residents Can Now Use Crypto to Pay Taxes

    Payment takes place through the PayPal Cryptocurrencies Hub and incurs additional fees.

  • Healthcare financier Scratchpay secures $35M Series C

    Scratchpay, the Pasadena, Calif.-based petcare financier turned healthcare financier, closed a new round of funding amounting to $35 million. Scratchplay raised the $35 million in a Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Alumni Ventures, Companion Fund, Struck Capital, SWS Venture Capital, TTV Capital, among others. The company last raised a Series B round of $65 million.

  • European neobank Monese nabs $35M from HSBC

    Monese, the London-based fintech that provides digital banking and remittance services to consumers and businesses across Europe, has raised $35 million from global banking giant HSBC. Founded in 2013, Monese is one of several so-called "challenger" banks to emerge from the U.K. capital, serving customers with a range of online-only services including standard cash accounts, savings, and international money transfers. Other notable players in the space include Revolut, which hit a hefty $33 billion valuation last year; Monzo, which is now valued at $4.5 billion; Starling Bank, which recently increased its valuation to $2.9 billion; and Wise, which went public last year and now has a market cap of nearly $6 billion.

  • Lerer Hippeau closes $230M across two new funds; Ben Lerer is back

    Iconic New York venture capital firm Lerer Hippeau announced $230 million in additional funding across two new funds: LH Seed VIII, which focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage companies, and LH Select IV, which invests in companies from Series A to C. The new funds come about two years following unannounced sixth seed and third Select funds, the firm said. The firm intends to make about 40 to 45 investments in the seed fund and then stick follow-on rounds to a mix of companies in its portfolio.

  • Norwegian’s Luxury Offerings Make the Stock a Buy, Says Analyst

    What sets Norwegian apart from its competitors is the company's luxury offerings, says an analyst at Truist.

  • U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market

    U.S. stock futures edged lower as the Federal Reserve gets set to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies.

  • CoinShares to launch crypto platform for retail traders

    European based digital asset manager CoinShares is launching an algorithmic trading platform for retail traders.

  • AMD and Intel Say PC Demand Is ‘Getting Worse.’ That’s Bad News for Chip Stocks.

    Chip giants Intel and AMD say demand for PCs is getting worse than their already lowered expectations.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Palantir: The Perfect Stock for Dangerous Times

    Big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) may be the company that benefits the most from these huge global problems. Palantir went public in 2020, and now its stock is at all-time lows. Palantir was founded as a way to gather disparate data and find patterns within huge data sets, borne out of the global "War on Terror."

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    The chipmaker is down substantially this year despite an upbeat outlook and a strong run of results.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.