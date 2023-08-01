Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Rose on Unexpected Strong Demand in Homebuilding Industry

Third Avenue Management, an investment management company based in New York City, released its “Small-Cap Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Unlike the volatile first quarter, there was a methodological increase in returns in the second quarter. The fund returned 2.98% in Q2 compared to a 3.18% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. For the first half of 2023, the fund returned 7.27% compared to 2.50% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Incline Village, Nevada, Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. On July 31, 2023, Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) stock closed at $31.88 per share. One-month return of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was -2.48%, and its shares gained 81.65% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has a market capitalization of $3.191 billion.

Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Homebuilder, Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), rose nearly 30% during the quarter as the homebuilding industry is experiencing unexpected strong demand despite higher interest rates. Nearly two thirds of U.S. home borrowers have mortgages with rates below 4% which has stifled the resale market and provided an opportunity for homebuilders to fill the gap. Homebuilders traditionally provide 10% of home sales, but with homeowners reluctant to sell their homes given below market rate mortgages, new builds now account for roughly one-third of home sales. As a result, Tri-Pointe is delivering more homes at higher than expected prices despite rising interest rates."

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) at the end of first quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

