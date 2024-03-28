When Will Tribe Technology PLC (LON:TRYB) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Tribe Technology PLC's (LON:TRYB) future prospects. Tribe Technology PLC is a holding company that through its subsidiary develops, manufactures, and sells autonomous mining equipment in Australia and Northern Ireland. On 30 June 2023, the UK£13m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£3.3m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Tribe Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the British Machinery analysts is that Tribe Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of UK£833k in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 45%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Tribe Technology given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Tribe Technology currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

