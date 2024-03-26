Tribune-Democrat advertising team wins six awards

Mar. 26—The Tribune-Democrat's advertising team captured six awards in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Foundation's annual advertising contest.

A list of winners was announced Monday by the organization, with four first-place awards and two second-place honors received by the newspaper's ad staff.

They included:

—Small Space Ad II — first place — "Come See These Smiling Faces!"

—Multiple Advertiser Ad II — first place — "Christmas Coloring Contest."

—Multiple Advertiser Ad II — second place — "Christmas Stroll & Light Up Night."

—Special Event/Vendor Support Idea II — first place — "Restaurant Week."

—Self Promotion Advertising II — first place — "Staff Spotlight."

—Best Recruitment or Commercial Ad II — second place — "Cambria County Prison Hiring Event."

"I'm very happy for everyone associated with these campaigns for being recognized for excellent work," said Chip Minemyer, The Tribune-Democrat's publisher.

"These awards honor the sales team members who visualized and developed these advertising concepts as well as the visual artists who created them — everyone across the system. And it's nice that the winning campaigns represent efforts that elevated our business partners or promoted groups and happenings in the community."

The contest is open to advertising departments across Pennsylvania that produce "outstanding printed and digital display ads, classifieds, campaigns, special publications and other outstanding revenue-generating efforts," the PNA's website shows.

Advertising Director Christine Marhefka and Director of Creative and Digital Content Vaughn Burnheimer said they are proud of their team.

"It's a testament to the quality of work our advertising and creative services department does for our customers," Marhefka said, adding that the awards serve as a "congratulations for a job well-done."

She said the awards wouldn't be possible without the department's customers.

"We appreciate our customers for giving us the opportunity to create these great ads," Marhefka said.

Burnheimer said it is an "amazing honor" to be promoted at this level in front of their statewide peers.

He said this year's awards not only reflected content created for local advertisers but also ads promoting The Tribune-Democrat's positive impact in the community.

The Tribune-Democrat earned four awards in the previous PNA Advertising contest in 2023.