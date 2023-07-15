TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) shareholders have earned a 4.7% CAGR over the last three years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) share price return of 14% over three years lags the market return in the same period. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 4.1%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, TriMas achieved compound earnings per share growth of 0.7% per year. In comparison, the 4% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on TriMas' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

TriMas shareholders gained a total return of 4.7% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.3% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TriMas (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

