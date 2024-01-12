On January 9, 2024, Robert Painter, President & CEO of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year where the insider has sold a total of 21,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Trimble Inc is a company that provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The company's solutions are used in a variety of applications including surveying, construction, agriculture, fleet and asset management, public safety, and mapping.

The insider transaction history for Trimble Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells.

Trimble Inc President & CEO Robert Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Trimble Inc were trading at $51.05, resulting in a market cap of $12.816 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.43, which is above the industry median of 22.84 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a higher valuation compared to the industry but a lower valuation relative to the company's own historical trends.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $51.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.90, Trimble Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

Trimble Inc President & CEO Robert Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

