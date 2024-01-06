Alexander Warren, SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET), executed a sale of 5,597 shares in the company on January 3, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,719 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, offering services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance, and employee benefits, among others. The company operates in the United States and tailors its services to suit the specific needs of its clients across various industries.

The insider transaction history at Trinet Group Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 31 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Trinet Group Inc's SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER Alexander Warren Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Trinet Group Inc were trading at $115.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $5,793.3 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.24, which is above the industry median of 17.715 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.07, with a GF Value of $108.23, indicating that Trinet Group Inc was fairly valued in the market based on the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

