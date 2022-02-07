Triumph Bancorp Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock. The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion. The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory limitations and market and economic factors. The repurchase program is authorized for a period of up to one year and does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at the Company’s discretion.



About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com.

