Trump Media & Technology Group Directs Those Interested in Receiving Alerts to Sign up for Email Alerts on the Company’s IR Website

SARASOTA, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group ('TMTG') announced today that the Company’s investor relations website has an email alert function allowing all interested parties to receive the latest news about the Company.

To sign up for email alerts, please click here: Email Alerts - Trump Media & Technology Group. IR (tmtgcorp.com).

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is a social media and technology company. TruthSocial, TMTG's first product, is the fastest growing social media platform today and a Big Tech alternative that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology. It is a public, real-time platform where any user can create content and any user can follow other users. In October 2021, TMTG announced that TMTG entered into a definitive merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: DWAC). To learn more, visit www.tmtgcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group - North America

tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:

press@tmtgcorp.com


