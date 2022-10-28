U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.52
    +93.22 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,867.78
    +834.50 (+2.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,097.52
    +304.85 (+2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.67
    +37.35 (+2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    -0.95 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.20
    -18.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4590
    +1.1880 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,582.33
    -74.04 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.14
    +9.78 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     
15

Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' following Elon Musk's takeover, but dismissed returning to the platform

Hannah Towey,Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.Andrew Kelly, Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, but said he plans to stay off the social media platform.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

Later on Friday, Trump said he wouldn't return to the platform.

"I am staying on Truth," he told Fox News Digital. "I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I'm staying on Truth."

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from its website two days after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence."

Since then, the former president has stayed active on social media through the platform he owns, Truth Social, and statements shared by his spokespeople on various platforms, including Twitter. Trump also regularly releases statements through his leadership PAC, Save America.

Musk's takeover of Twitter has sparked speculation that Trump's account might be reinstated. But even if so, the former president shut down the prospect of returning to Twitter.

Twitter and Musk formally closed on the billionaire's $44 billion acquisition offer to take the company private on Thursday. Musk now runs a total of five companies.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted late Thursday as he took over as chief executive.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter follows a months-long legal battle between the social media company and the billionaire, who attempted backing out of the deal over claims regarding the number of inauthentic accounts on the app.

Immediately after purchasing the app, Musk ousted some of Twitter's top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett, Insider previously reported.

Now, the question is what will happen to accounts such as Trump's that have been suspended by the company's former leadership.

This report has been updated with Trump's comments to stay on Truth Social. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • After Plunging 23.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)

    Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Goldie Hawn's Workout Routine Is Beyond Impressive

    If you're up for some wellness inspiration, look no further than Goldie Hawn's Instagram page for some solid advice. She looks her absolute best at 76 years old, and it's clear that Hawn's fitness and healthy eating habits are complete and utter #goals. Keep reading to learn more and see what this celeb has on deck.Goldie Hawn's diet is all about healthy eating and simple, light meals that are free of dairy, sugar, and wheat, according to the Manchester Evening News. Breakfast begins every day w

  • Bolsonaro locking up farm votes, with boost from ex-minister

    Tereza Cristina pours coffee for visitors to her home surrounded by vast soybean plantations in Brazil’s farm country. The guests sitting in wicker chairs on her porch are friends and farmers keen to hear how they can help President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid. Cristina, Bolsonaro’s former agriculture minister, has become the face of the far-right president in Mato Grosso do Sul state — one of the agribusiness strongholds that is an important part of his effort to overcome leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

  • It’s the last day to buy I Bonds with a 9.62% rate—if you can get through Treasury’s overloaded site

    "Due to high volumes, we cannot guarantee that your bond purchase will be completed before this deadline," the Treasury Department said this week.

  • Colombia Lifts Key Rate to 21-Year High Against Petro’s Wish

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank ignored complaints from President Gustavo Petro and raised interest rates to the highest level in more than two decades on Friday. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Globa

  • Voices: Trump is holding a series of rallies in strange places during the midterm elections. Here’s why

    The former president is going on a vanity tour — and one where he isn’t always going to be greeted with open arms

  • No, Kanye’s Twitter Account Hasn’t Been ‘Reactivated’—It Was Never Taken Down

    Edward BerthelotThe morning after billionaire edgelord Elon Musk officially took over Twitter, numerous media outlets and cable news networks breathlessly reported that rap superstar Kanye West’s Twitter account had been “reactivated” and made publicly “visible” again following a “suspension” over his antisemitic tweets.The only problem with this is that West, who now goes by the name Ye, was never actually suspended by Twitter, and his account was never taken down.Following Musk’s acquisition o

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including a robovac for just $90

    Score some scary-great savings this weekend with deals on big brands like Bose, Cuisinart, Acer and more!

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

    Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Musk gave one hint about where he's headed in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place.

  • How a Salvadoran market became the soul of a community — and now fights to survive

    The longtime market on Vermont Avenue has returned after a difficult year, but can its vendors find a way to survive?

  • Young Bird May Have Set Non-Stop Distance Record By Flying From Alaska To Australia

    A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 8,435 miles.

  • General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small

    Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology could be supplying electricity to the grid by 2030, which could be a first among G7 nations.

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wip

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • Another Fed jumbo rate hike is expected next week and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Elon Musk Has Already Fired the Woman Behind Twitter Banning Trump

    On Thursday night, billionaire and incredibly unfunny shitposter Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter, and he immediately fired four top executives, including the CEO, chief financial officer, general counsel, and the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. That last (now former) executive is Vijaya Gadde, who was central to permanently banning President Donald Trump after he incited violence before and during the January 6 insurrection. Twitter was the first platform to ban T

  • Euro falls sharply as ECB vows to keep printing money until 2024

    The euro tumbled below parity against the dollar on Thursday night after the European Central Bank (ECB) vowed to continue its money printing programme despite surging inflation.

  • Rise in U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; wage inflation slows

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point next week. But there was some encouraging news in the fight against stubbornly high inflation, with other data from the Labor Department on Friday showing private industry wage growth slowed considerably in the third quarter. "There can be no chance that inflation pressures will subside in the near term from slowing demand."

  • El Salvador, Lugano Sign Agreement to Help Spread Bitcoin Adoption and Education

    El Salvador also announced it was opening a “bitcoin office” in Lugano.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Ends Rate Cuts; Mobilization Complete

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine in pausing its run of six consecutive interest rate cuts. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiki