Trump-South Carolina: Does He Own Any Property in The Palmetto State?

Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump was known for his success in the real estate market. However, today, his media coverage revolves around politics, such as his recent wins in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries and the states of Maine and Colorado attempting to keep him off their ballots.

With Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, the next big state on everyone's mind is South Carolina. Even though Nikki Haley is a former governor of The Palmetto State, Donald Trump owns a commanding lead in the polls.

Politics aside, many are left wondering if Donald Trump owns any real estate in South Carolina. The quick answer is no. Donald Trump's real estate portfolio is large and impressive, but while he has significant holdings in New York and Florida, he does not own anything in South Carolina, according to Trump.com.

According to Nareit's REITs Across America, 101 real estate investment trusts (REITs) own property in South Carolina, including public ones such as American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

One of the more interesting names on this list is Easterly Government Properties. It owns and manages a portfolio of 90 properties across 26 states that are leased to 40 U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

Easterly currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, equating to $1.06 per share annually, giving its stock a juicy yield of about 8.4% today. The company has also raised its annual dividend five times since its 2015 initial public offering, making it both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

