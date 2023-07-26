Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Trustmark (TRMK) reported $196.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +23.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 66.17% compared to the 70.33% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 3.33% compared to the 3.11% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.04% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Average Balances - Interest earning assets : $17.25 billion versus $17.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $143.29 million versus $132.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Total Noninterest income : $53.55 million compared to the $52.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Income: $139.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.66 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Trustmark here>>>



Shares of Trustmark have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)

